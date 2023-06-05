InsureMyTrip Expands Academic Explorer Travel Protection Program with Inbound Student Coverage

News provided by

InsureMyTrip

05 Jun, 2023, 14:09 ET

Innovative trip interruption coverage enables students to return home — for any reason

WARWICK, R.I., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip has expanded its academic travel protection program to include innovative trip interruption coverage for inbound students. This robust coverage enhancement comes in response to the increased need for flexible travel protection options as US schools report a steady rise in international student enrollment, with numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The inbound Academic Explorer Travel Protection program is designed to protect the financial investment of students traveling to the United States for educational purposes, which includes academic period interruption for unforeseen, covered perils. Trip delay and protection for belongings is also included along with the optional Academic Period Interruption for Any Reason (IFAR) coverage. For more information, please contact InsureMyTrip.

What is Interruption for Any Reason (IFAR) coverage?

Interruption for Any Reason (IFAR) is best suited for travelers who may decide to cut an academic trip short and opt to return home — for any reason. This optional coverage is offered by inbound Academic Explorer Travel Protection plans for an additional cost.

How IFAR coverage works:

  • Reimburses up to 50% of the insured non-refundable tuition and accommodation expenses for those who must cut a trip short for a reason not otherwise covered by their plan.

See plan documents for complete details.

How to Get Started

Trip organizers interested in offering this innovative protection program for inbound students can visit the following webpage for more information. Schools, colleges, insurance brokers, and educational travel providers are eligible.

There are two plan types available for inbound students. The Academic Explorer Enrichment plan is geared for K-12 educational travel, and the Academic Explorer Immersion plan is for college-aged students.

To qualify, non-U.S. residents must be traveling to the Unites States on a valid J, F or M Visa and enrolled in an educational institution for an academic period lasting up to 365 days in length.

Academic Explorer contact for both inbound and outbound programs:

Crystal McKay
InsureMyTrip
[email protected]

InsureMyTrip
It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

Insurance coverages are subject to the terms, limitations, and exclusions in the plans, including an exclusion for pre-existing conditions.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip

