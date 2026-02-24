InsureMyTrip Offers Expert Advice to Travelers Amid Widespread Disruptions from Blizzard and Mexico Violence

WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of travelers, many returning from February school vacation, are facing major disruptions, as a powerful East Coast blizzard and ongoing violence in parts of Mexico causes airport delays and cancellations.

InsureMyTrip estimates more than 5,000 customers may be potentially impacted by these combined events. The company's travel insurance experts are offering advice to help travelers navigate these disruptions.

Blizzard: What Stranded Travelers Should Do

Severe winter weather has canceled thousands of flights along the East Coast.

What to do now:

Contact your airline immediately for rebooking.

Keep receipts for meals, hotels, and transportation.

Review your travel insurance policy and call your provider for guidance.

What airlines cover: Airlines typically rebook, but because weather is outside their control, they generally are not required to reimburse meals, hotel stays, or other out-of-pocket expenses.

Where travel insurance may help: If purchased before the storm became a known event, comprehensive plans may provide:

Trip Cancellation if severe weather prevents travel.

if severe weather prevents travel. Travel Delay for meals and lodging after a qualifying delay (often 6–12+ hours).

for meals and lodging after a qualifying delay (often 6–12+ hours). Missed Connection if weather causes you to miss a cruise or tour departure.

Mexico Violence: What Travelers Should Know

Violence and airport disruptions in parts of Mexico are stranding travelers.

What to do now:

Monitor official guidance, including U.S. State Department alerts.

official guidance, including U.S. State Department alerts. Contact your airline and hotel about changes or refunds.

your airline and hotel about changes or refunds. Save documentation of delays and cancellations.

documentation of delays and cancellations. Use emergency assistance services included in your plan, if available.

Insurance considerations: Most comprehensive policies do not cover canceling a trip solely because of civil unrest. However, depending on the policy and when it was bought, coverage may apply under:

Travel Delay

Trip Interruption

Political/Security Evacuation (on select plans)

Emergency Assistance Services.

Travelers who bought Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) or Interruption for Any Reason (IFAR) may have added flexibility, typically allowing partial reimbursement of prepaid, nonrefundable costs if eligibility rules are met.

The Bottom Line

Severe weather and civil unrest highlight a key reality: airline coverage is limited, and travel insurance only works as intended if it's bought early and clearly understood.

