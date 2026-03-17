InsureMyTrip Survey Highlights Top Travel Concerns for Pet Parents in 2026

WARWICK, R.I., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers make and finalize their 2026 travel plans, pet owners are factoring in more than just flights and accommodations. Making sure their pets are safe and cared for, whether they're coming along or staying home, has become a key part of trip planning, and it often takes extra effort.

To better understand these challenges, the experts at InsureMyTrip conducted a national survey exploring how pet parents approach travel in 2026. The survey examined their primary concerns, the types of support they're looking for, and their interest in solutions that could better protect both their pets and their travel plans.

Key Survey Findings:

Pet Emergency Fears: A top concern for travelers is a serious illness or loss of a pet before a trip or while they're away. This reinforces the value of travel insurance that allows you to cancel or interrupt a trip for a covered pet health emergency.





A top concern for travelers is a serious illness or loss of a pet before a trip or while they're away. This reinforces the value of travel insurance that allows you to cancel or interrupt a trip for a covered pet health emergency. Care While Away: The majority of travelers (65%) report that they do not travel with their pets, emphasizing the importance of reliable pet care arrangements and added reassurance while away.

Survey Results

Have you traveled with your pet?

35% – Yes

– Yes 65% – No

What worries you most about traveling with your pet or leaving them at home?

32.03% – Emergency with pet while you're away

– Emergency with pet while you're away 31.58% – Availability of pet care

– Availability of pet care 8.08% – Crowded airports

– Crowded airports 5.71% – Weather

– Weather 22.61% – Other

What types of trips do you take your pet on?

34.14% – Road trips

– Road trips 24.5% – Short trips

– Short trips 9.27% – Long trips

– Long trips 6.20% – Flights

– Flights 26.30% – Other

Helping Pet Owners Travel with Confidence in 2026

In 2026, pet owners are focused on finding options that make them feel more confident and give them a little flexibility when traveling. Travel insurance options that include pet-related benefits can help address common concerns by offering protection for:

Unexpected veterinary emergencies

Trip cancellations and interruptions due to an illness or passing of a pet

Additional kennel or boarding fees

MORE: Traveling With a Pet or Leaving One at Home? How to Plan for Both

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

[email protected]

Methodology

Survey was sent to those identified as Americans, male or female (18+), who have previously purchased travel insurance through InsureMyTrip or follow InsureMyTrip on social media. The survey was conducted from November 19, 2025 – November 27, 2025, and generated 984 completed responses.

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip helps travelers compare travel insurance plans from top-rated providers to find the right coverage for every trip. As the authority on travel insurance, we use smart comparison technology, expert guidance, and data-driven insights to help travelers make confident decisions. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip