InsureMyTrip Urges Travelers to Buy Insurance Early, Before Hurricane Season Begins

WARWICK, R.I., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season beginning June 1, InsureMyTrip is encouraging travelers to review and purchase travel insurance early to help protect upcoming trips from costly weather-related disruptions.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30, overlapping with peak summer and fall travel periods, including cruises, beach vacations, and international travel.

Buy Early to Maximize Coverage Options

Timing matters when purchasing travel insurance during hurricane season.

Travel insurance can provide coverage for hurricane-related disruptions only if the policy is purchased before a storm is officially named. Once a storm has been identified by meteorological agencies, it becomes a "known event," meaning new policies purchased afterward typically will not cover losses related to that storm.

Purchasing travel insurance early may help protect travelers against:

Trip cancellations due to NOAA-issued hurricane warnings at their destination, and in some cases, in their departure city

Trip interruption due to destination being under a NOAA warning while on your trip and choosing to leave early

Flight delays and cancellations caused by severe weather

Cruise itinerary disruptions or cancellations

Trip interruptions resulting from storm-related damage to accommodations

Travel interruptions if a traveler's primary residence becomes uninhabitable due to a hurricane

Consider Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) Coverage

Travelers seeking additional flexibility may want to consider Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) coverage.

CFAR is an optional upgrade available on select plans that allows travelers to cancel a trip for reasons not typically covered under standard travel insurance policies. To qualify, travelers generally must purchase CFAR coverage within 14 to 21 days of making their initial trip deposit.

Depending on the plan, CFAR coverage can reimburse between 50% and 75% of prepaid, non-refundable trip costs when cancellation occurs at least 48 hours before departure.

Rising Travel Costs Make Protection More Important

As travel expenses continue to rise in 2026, travelers may face greater financial risk if severe weather disrupts their plans.

Higher airfare, hotel rates, cruise fares, and tour costs mean travelers are investing more upfront in vacations and business travel. Comprehensive travel insurance can help protect prepaid, non-refundable expenses from unexpected hurricane-related interruptions.

"Travelers often don't realize hurricane-related coverage depends heavily on when the policy is purchased," said InsureMyTrip CEO Suzanne Morrow. "Buying coverage early gives travelers more protection options and greater peace of mind heading into hurricane season."

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About InsureMyTrip

InsureMyTrip helps travelers compare travel insurance plans from top-rated providers to find coverage that fits their trip and budget. As a trusted authority in travel insurance, InsureMyTrip empowers travelers to make informed decisions through technology, data intelligence, and expert support. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip