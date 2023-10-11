INSURICA AND ASCEND JOIN FORCES TO REVOLUTIONIZE FINANCIAL OPERATIONS IN THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INSURICA, one of the largest privately held independent insurance agencies in the nation, has selected Ascend, the leading financial operations automation platform, to advance their commitment to innovation, elevate the client experience, and drive increased efficiency across their operations.

As the industry's sole provider of financial operations automation software, Ascend will streamline INSURICA's billing, carrier payables, and financing workflows. By integrating Ascend's transformative technology, INSURICA aims to enhance their customer-centric approach while empowering their teams to dedicate more time to building valuable client relationships.

"We are constantly re-evaluating the way we do business, striving to deliver exceptional customer service and optimize our operations," said Kylie Hubbard, Director of Innovation at INSURICA. "Ascend is a groundbreaking solution that has truly revolutionized our post-placement lifecycle for policies. With seamless software and automation, we have significantly improved customer service and streamlined our processes."

Ascend's solution automates all accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) tasks in the agency bill workflow. From invoicing to premium financing to carrier payables, Ascend simplifies the complex tasks associated with premium and commission management. This unified workflow provides real-time transparency and accelerates the speed at which INSURICA can bind and manage policies, all while prioritizing a superior customer payment experience.

"We founded Ascend with the goal of partnering with leaders in the insurance distribution channel to optimize operational efficiencies and elevate the client experience through automation," emphasized Andrew Wynn, Co-CEO of Ascend. "INSURICA's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are honored to collaborate with them in pushing the insurance industry forward."

About Ascend

Ascend is the industry-leading provider of financial operations automation software, dedicated to modernizing the insurance industry's financial infrastructure. Ascend is the only solution designed to enhance agency management systems by streamlining the insurance life cycle for agency bill processes. By eliminating manual back office accounting tasks, improving cash collection cycles, and providing a best-in-class customer experience, Ascend significantly increases the productivity, efficiency, and profitability of agencies and brokerages. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com.

About INSURICA

Placing over $1 billion in annual premiums for our clients, INSURICA is among the 40 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 24th largest privately held independent agency in the country.

INSURICA employs more than 600 colleagues in 33 offices located throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona, California, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. We are constantly looking to expand our network with partners who bring additional value and expertise to the enterprise and our clients. Our focus on finding quality and experienced partners, coupled with the resources of Assurex Global positions INSURICA as one of the preeminent insurance brokerages in the country and further emphasizes our customer pledge that we "Specialize in You."

For more information, visit www.insurica.com.

Contact:
Mike Nguyen
[email protected]

SOURCE Ascend

