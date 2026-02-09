Groundbreaking AI-powered app provides accurate estimates, detailed customer reviews, and personalized quote comparison directly through ChatGPT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurify, America's top-rated online insurance agent and comparison platform, has released the insurance industry's first ChatGPT app, allowing users to browse, research, and compare car insurance directly through the AI platform's new app library.

Insurify Launches Industry-First ChatGPT Insurance Comparison App

Insurify designed its ChatGPT app — one of the first 100 apps to officially launch, and the first insurance app in OpenAI's directory so far — to streamline one of the most complicated consumer chores: buying insurance. By combining Insurify's proprietary database of more than 196 million auto insurance quotes with over 70,000 verified customer reviews, the app helps shoppers quickly uncover options that better match their needs, preferences, and budget.

"Shopping for car insurance has traditionally been time-consuming, confusing, and frustrating for many drivers," said Snejina Zacharia, founder and CEO of Insurify. "With our new ChatGPT app, we're redefining the insurance shopping experience by making it feel as simple as having a conversation. Drivers can ask questions in plain language, explore personalized quotes, and review real customer feedback, all in one place."

Within ChatGPT, users can access the Insurify app to see tailored rate estimates specific to their unique driver profile, including factors such as location, vehicle, age, credit, driving history, and coverage needs. It allows shoppers to compare options from top insurance companies in their area side by side, view key information about each insurer, and weigh trade-offs across price, customer service, coverage options, discounts, policy transparency, and overall value.

The Insurify ChatGPT app also serves as a starting point for drivers seeking a streamlined way to complete their entire shopping process online. Once ready, users can seamlessly continue their shopping journey on Insurify . From there, users will work directly with Insurify — a digital insurance agent licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. — to finalize their coverage and buy a policy. This creates a connected experience from initial research and education through the actual purchase.

With ChatGPT now serving more than 800 million weekly users, Zacharia reinforced the importance of meeting shoppers where they are.

"People are increasingly turning to AI to help them make everyday decisions," Zacharia added. "We see this as a natural next step in our mission to make insurance shopping easier, more transparent, and more personalized."

To start using the Insurify ChatGPT app, users can visit Insurify's page in the ChatGPT app directory and select "Connect." Once connected, users can begin a new conversation by starting their query with "@Insurify" to discover personalized car insurance estimates, compare options, and review real customer insights on top insurers.

About Insurify:

Insurify is America's top-rated online insurance marketplace, offering a secure, spam-free way to compare and buy coverage. With a network of 500-plus carrier integrations, Insurify empowers consumers to compare auto, home, pet, and renters insurance in minutes, online or with the help of a licensed agent. Since 2016, Insurify's AI-powered technology has served over 196 million quotes and generated $200 billion in total coverage. By using Insurify, customers can save hundreds of dollars annually, with some saving up to 50% on their premiums. In 2026, Insurify expanded its innovation with Insurify Car, providing liability-only coverage through flexible, weekly payment options.

