Insurtech: Fresh Legs for a Tired Industry, 2019 Report

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurtech: Fresh Legs for a Tired Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Report Includes:

A conceptual study of technology-led startup companies (or Insurtechs') within the insurance industry

Market projections of the overall global insurtech market and trends in venture funding for global insurance and insurtech companies

Listing of top insurtech companies (with over 100 employees) and their core business areas

Knowledge about new digital and analytical technology of data and analytics and their role in enhancing efficiency of Insurtech in the market

Information pertaining to how the implementation of next-generation technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and blockchain are reshaping the insurance value chain

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Insurtech Value Chain and Ecosystem

Introduction

Segments

Opportunity Sizing

Geography

Insurtech Value Chain

New Offerings

New Products

New Personalized Services

New Business Models

Customer Centricity

Underwriting

Efficiencies

Claims

Insurtech Ecosystem

Complementarity

Partnerships

Conclusion: The Next Steps for Insurtech

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94x90c



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

