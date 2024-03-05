InsurTech Hartford Announces 2024 Industry Influencer Award Honorees

Eight distinguished honorees selected for their contribution to driving insurance innovation

HARTFORD, Conn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech Hartford, a pioneering organization dedicated to the advancement of insurance innovation, today announced the honorees of this year's industry influencer awards. These awards celebrate individuals who are making waves in insurance innovation and having a positive impact on the industry.

The honorees are:

Bobbie Shrivastav , Co-Founder and COO, Benekiva

, Co-Founder and COO, Benekiva Marissa Buckley , Co-Founder, RevUp

, Co-Founder, RevUp Margeaux Giles , CEO, Irys InsurTech

, CEO, Curtis Goldsborough , President, National Insurance Inspection Services

, President, National Insurance Inspection Services Tony Canas , Co-Founder, Insurance Nerds

, Co-Founder, Insurance Nerds Laura Dinan Haber , Innovation Brand Director, Nassau Financial Group

, Innovation Brand Director, Nassau Financial Group Christopher Frankland , Founder, InsurTech360

, Founder, InsurTech360 Alan Demers , President, InsurTech Consulting

This year's honorees have been selected for their groundbreaking contributions, which highlight the critical role of technology in shaping its future. Finalists were chosen by last year's honorees: Rob Galbraith, Bryan Falchuk, Adrian Jones, Lisa Wardlaw, Patrick Kelahan, Matteo Carbone, Ema Roloff, David Gritz, Gilad Shai, Abel Travis, and Denise Garth.

The "Making Waves" awards will be presented during the InsurTech Hartford Symposium, an event that is the cornerstone for collaboration, learning, and networking among the brightest minds in the industry. Held April 17th and 18th, the symposium is expected to attract hundreds of professionals from across the world, including representatives from over 100 different carriers and 50 startups.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the symposium will feature an array of workshops and panel discussions designed to reshape the future of insurance and share insights on the latest trends and challenges.

"We are incredibly proud to recognize these trailblazers who are creating a lasting impact in the InsurTech community," said Stacey Brown, Founder and President of InsurTech Hartford. "Their efforts and dedication inspire a future where technology and insurance converge to meet the evolving needs of society."

The InsurTech Hartford Symposium is not just an event but a celebration of the spirit of innovation that drives progress within the industry. Attendees can look forward to engaging with honorees, exploring new opportunities, and gaining invaluable insights. InsurTech Hartford is also hosting a press conference that gives industry media the opportunity to interview leading executives, honorees, and keynote speakers bringing real-time insight to our industry.

For more information, please visit www.insurtechhartfordsymposium.com.

