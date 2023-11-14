InsurTech Leader FastTrack & Primerica Canada Strengthen Commitment to Customer Excellence with Renewal Agreement

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack, a leader in the Life & Disability Digital Transformation Insurance vertical, is pleased to announce the renewal of its customer agreement with longstanding partner Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada ("Primerica Canada"), a leading provider of financial products and services in Canada.

This renewed agreement reaffirms FastTrack's dedication to delivering innovative and tailored solutions that empower Primerica to achieve their business objectives effectively and efficiently with policyholders. As part of this agreement, FastTrack will continue to provide Life Waiver Tools and Claim Decision Readiness Services to support Primerica's Canada operations and growth strategies.

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Primerica Canada as they embark on their next phase of success," said Thomas Capato CEO and Cofounder, of FastTrack. "This renewal reflects our shared commitment to driving excellence, innovation, and sustainable risk management solutions. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and delivering exceptional value."

The renewed agreement encompasses several key benefits, including:

Enhanced Solutions: FastTrack will leverage its cutting-edge digital technologies and expertise to deliver enhanced solutions tailored to meet the continued needs of Primerica Canada.

Priority Support: Primerica Canada will receive priority access to FastTrack's dedicated nurse clinician team, ensuring disability claim reviews and proactive risk management assistance.

Innovation Partnership: The renewed collaboration will foster joint innovation initiatives, allowing both companies to explore new opportunities and stay ahead in an ever-evolving Life and Disability marketplace.

"FastTrack's unwavering commitment to our success and track record of delivering high-quality risk management solutions make them a trusted partner for our business," said John A. Adams, CEO of Primerica Canada. "We are excited to continue working closely with FastTrack to deliver customer excellence."

Both FastTrack and Primerica Canada are enthusiastic about the prospects that this renewal agreement brings forth. The synergy between the two companies is expected to drive mutual growth and further solidify their position as industry leaders.

About FastTrack:

FastTrack – a Kamine Technology Group (KTG) division – is a full-service intelligent technology solutions provider in the Life & Disability insurance vertical. Leading the way for more than 10+ years, FastTrack boasts a growing client portfolio consisting of a large ratio of top-tier insurers in both the Group and Individual marketplace in the USA and Canada. Our made-for-insurance intelligent technology, including AI, digitizes & automates up to 90% of the claims journey, from claim intake to adjudication, resulting in lightning-fast claim outcomes that typically improve Claim Handle Time by 30%-40%. FastTrack helps insurers free up valuable human resources to focus on mission-critical tasks, such as improving the customer experience and making informed claim decisions. Furthermore, FastTrack's suite of technology solutions and services empowers insurers to triage claims, understand risk management options, reduce manual administration, create straight thru processing, leverage comprehensive data via online Claimant, Beneficiaries, Employers, Agents/Brokers portals, and digital claimant profiles to achieve informed, consistent, repeatable, defensible, and objective claim decisions.

About Primerica

Primerica Canada is a subsidiary of Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, a leading provider of financial products and services to middle-income households in North America. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. We insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.8 million client investment accounts on December 31, 2022. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #3 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2022.

