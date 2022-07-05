InsurTech Market accelerating at 45.28% CAGR | Europe to emerge as key market | Technavio

Jul 05, 2022, 06:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "InsurTech Market by Value Chain Positioning and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio estimates the market size to increase by USD 33.73 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 45.28% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe the highest incremental growth in Europe.
Vendor Landscape
The global InsurTech market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Alan SA, Clover Health, Cytora Ltd., Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC, Oscar Insurance Corp., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., Shift Technology, simplesurance GmbH, Trov Insurance Solutions LLC, and ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
The need to improve business efficiency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the investment might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
InsurTech Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global InsurTech market is segmented as below:
- Value Chain Positioning
- Marketing and Distribution
- IT Support
- Policy Administration and Management
- Claim Management
- Others
The marketing and distribution segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The market growth in the region will be significant over the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Europe is the key market for InsurTech. The region will account for 47% of the global market share over the forecast period. The UK and France are identified as the key markets for InsurTech in Europe. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The InsurTech market report covers the following areas:
InsurTech Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist InsurTech market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the InsurTech market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the InsurTech market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the InsurTech market, vendors
|
InsurTech Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 45.28%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 33.73 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
40.26
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, France, Japan, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alan SA, Clover Health, Cytora Ltd., Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC, Oscar Insurance Corp., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., Shift Technology, simplesurance GmbH, Trov Insurance Solutions LLC, and ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
