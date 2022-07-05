InsurTech Market accelerating at 45.28% CAGR | Europe to emerge as key market | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global InsurTech market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Alan SA, Clover Health, Cytora Ltd., Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC, Oscar Insurance Corp., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., Shift Technology, simplesurance GmbH, Trov Insurance Solutions LLC, and ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

The need to improve business efficiency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the investment might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

View Our Report Sample to know more about the vendor landscape and the factors impacting their growth.

InsurTech Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global InsurTech market is segmented as below:

Value Chain Positioning

Marketing and Distribution



IT Support



Policy Administration and Management



Claim Management



Others

The marketing and distribution segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The market growth in the region will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Europe is the key market for InsurTech. The region will account for 47% of the global market share over the forecast period. The UK and France are identified as the key markets for InsurTech in Europe. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The InsurTech market report covers the following areas:

InsurTech Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist InsurTech market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the InsurTech market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the InsurTech market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the InsurTech market, vendors

Related Reports:

InsurTech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 45.28% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 33.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 40.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 47% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alan SA, Clover Health, Cytora Ltd., Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC, Oscar Insurance Corp., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., Shift Technology, simplesurance GmbH, Trov Insurance Solutions LLC, and ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Value chain positioning

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Value chain positioning - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Value chain positioning

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Value chain positioning

5.3 Marketing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Marketing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Marketing and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 IT support - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: IT support - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: IT support - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Policy administration and management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Policy administration and management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 21: Policy administration and management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Claim management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Claim management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 23: Claim management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Value chain positioning

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Value chain positioning

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 28: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 29: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alan SA

Exhibit 48: Alan SA - Overview



Exhibit 49: Alan SA - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Alan SA - Key offerings

10.4 Clover Health

Exhibit 51: Clover Health - Overview



Exhibit 52: Clover Health - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Clover Health - Key news



Exhibit 54: Clover Health - Key offerings

10.5 Cytora Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Cytora Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Cytora Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Cytora Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC

Exhibit 58: Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC - Overview



Exhibit 59: Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Oscar Insurance Corp.

Exhibit 61: Oscar Insurance Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Oscar Insurance Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Oscar Insurance Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Quantemplate Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 64: Quantemplate Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Quantemplate Technologies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Quantemplate Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Shift Technology

Exhibit 67: Shift Technology - Overview



Exhibit 68: Shift Technology - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Shift Technology - Key offerings

10.10 simplesurance GmbH

Exhibit 70: simplesurance GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 71: simplesurance GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 72: simplesurance GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Trov Insurance Solutions LLC

Exhibit 73: Trov Insurance Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 74: Trov Insurance Solutions LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Trov Insurance Solutions LLC - Key offerings

10.12 ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 76: ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology



Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio