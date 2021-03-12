InsurTech NY Announces Global Early-Stage Competition Winners

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech NY, announced the winners of its 2021 Early-Stage InsurTech Competition at the InsurTech Spring Conference. Winners were selected by judging panels grouped by their background - angel investors, venture capitalists, carrier and brokers, and the Bermuda BDA. The winners received prizes worth $200K in total.

Carrier/Broker Prize: Tide Foundation

VC Investor Prize: Loadsure

Angel Investor Prize: Delos Insurance

Bermuda BDA Prize: RemitRix

Global InsurTech Early-Stage Competition Winner InsurTech Competition Finalists

Over 120 eligible startups applied to the competition. Startups were eligible if they had less than $250,000 in annual revenue. The judges selected winners who showed the most commercial potential. The selection process employed 26 judges including Avanta Ventures, Greenlight Re, Nationwide Ventures, Transverse Insurance, Gallagher, MGV, SixThirty, Park City Angels, and Anthemis.

"We are proud to highlight the 2021 global winners," said David Gritz, Managing Director of InsurTech NY. "Helping high-potential early-stage startups 'get discovered' is necessary to foster a dynamic and sustainable InsurTech ecosystem."

"Programs like this provide a crucial platform for emerging technologies," said Michael Loewy, co-founder of Tide Foundation. "We plan to use this exposure to strengthen our position in the insurance vertical and expand our technology to reduce global cyber liability."

"We are excited and honored to be selected as the angel investor prize winner," said Kevin Stein, CEO of Delos Insurance. "New MGAs in markets like ours benefit from broad exposure because we can help provide new products for reinsurers, insurers, and brokers, and change the lives of policyholders that were non-renewed because of misclassification in wildfire zones."

The four winners were selected from the top 13 finalists that presented at the InsurTech Spring Conference on March 10, 2021. The other nine original finalists included: Claimspace, Coastal Risk, Coverhero, Digisure, Dockflow, Finaeo, HealthyHealth, Safekeep, Startsure.

About InsurTech NY

InsurTech NY supports the insurance innovation community in the New York metro area. InsurTech NY brings together carriers, brokers, investors, and InsurTech startups via regular programs. InsurTech NY's mission is to drive talent to insurance, make regulation innovation-friendly, attract InsurTechs to the New York metro area, and improve access to investment. Learn more at www.insurtechny.com or follow us on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/insurtechny).

