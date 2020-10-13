InsurTech NY Announces its 2020 Accelerator Cohort

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech NY, the largest InsurTech community in the New York metro area, announced today its growth-stage InsurTech accelerator cohort.

22 startups were selected to participate in its insurance carrier and broker sponsored program that focuses on providing resources to support traction, talent, and financing. The program will provide access to insurance carriers and brokers looking to deploy new technologies and provide financial backing to digital managing general agencies (MGAs).

2020 Insurance Accelerator Cohort

"Our member carriers and brokers worked closely with us to hand-select startups that align with their organizational goals," said David Gritz, InsurTech NY Managing Director. "The goal of the program is to help startups accelerate the process of building long-term strategic relationships and gain knowledge on the best way to do so."

Selected startups include:

Life and Annuities Lines: Amenity Analytics, Best Fit, Breathe Life, Everyday Life, Fenris, Gerald App, Insurmi, IXN, Sensely, Sorcero, and Vymo

Property and Casualty Lines: Assurely, Dealer Policy, Ecopia, GradientAI, Guardhog, Harbor.ai, Honcho, Neural Metrics, Pinpoint Predictive, Relay, and TrustLayer

For traction, 18 member corporations will work closely with the startups to establish proof of concepts and partnerships. For talent acquisition, startups will be invited to present at the InsurTech Matchmaking Expo on Oct 29. For fundraising, startups will work with 17 insurance-focused corporate VCs, traditional VCs, and angel investors. The program will run for a total of six weeks, ending on November 12.

About InsurTech NY

InsurTech NY supports the insurance innovation community in the New York metro area. InsurTech NY brings together carriers, brokers, InsurTechs, and investors via regular programs and its insurance accelerator . Its mission is to drive talent to insurance, make regulation innovation-friendly, connect InsurTechs to the NYC ecosystem, and improve access to investment. See more at insurtechny.com or follow us on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/insurtechny).

