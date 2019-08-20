Insurtech startup Slope Software becomes the official modeling software for Actuarial & Analytics Consortium, LLC

CARY, N.C., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 25 years of experience in the life insurance, P&C, healthcare and predictive analytics industry, Dorothy Andrews and co-founder, Rohan Alahakone, have a different vision for consulting. "The Actuarial & Analytics Consortium houses diverse and seasoned actuaries covering all aspects of insurance from analytics to actuarial analysis of insurance and reinsurance." SLOPE solves current actuarial pain points through innovative cloud-based financial projection modeling. Cofounded by an actuary and a software engineer, SLOPE focuses on valuation, pricing, and asset-liability management primarily focused in the life insurance and annuities industry.

"Creating a formula in SLOPE is as easy as writing one in excel! Their cost structure is more affordable for smaller companies. It reduces the clutter of saving and exporting messy files. The visualizations their platform provides are great to explain any model," says Andrews. Besides the platform itself, it is SLOPE's hospitality that continues to foster a great relationship. "Andy is super knowledgeable when it comes to valuation and Taylor can design and program it. It creates a great experience with an amazing product."

Andy Smith, an actuary and CEO of SLOPE, partnering with CTO Taylor Perkins, an enterprise software engineer, know they can build better software together.

"The time it takes to complete a simple task, such as running and creating reports seems like a waste of time. Actuaries shouldn't be doing work that isn't actuarial work. I want to make something better than the tools currently out there," says Smith.

With their participation in MetLife's Digital Accelerator powered by Techstars fresh under their belts and over two decades of combined experience, the improbable pair looks to launch traditional software into the 21st century with SLOPE's smart and easy modeling platform.

About SLOPE Software: Slope provides an actuarial modeling platform that optimizes and streamlines operations for insurance companies and consultants working in the actuarial space.

About the Actuarial & Analytics Consortium, LLC: The Actuarial & Analytics Consortium is a network consulting firm of highly experienced actuaries who can provide services in pricing, valuation, reinsurance, modeling, product development, regulatory support, peer review, expert witness testimony, and predictive analytics in life, health, and property & casualty insurance, and pensions.

