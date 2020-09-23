InSysBio announces its collaboration with Genmab

MOSCOW and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InSysBio, one of the world's pioneers of Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) modeling, announces its collaboration with Genmab, an international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

Genmab, in partnership with BioNTech, has begun clinical development of an investigational therapy, GEN1042 (DuoBody®-CD40x4-1BB), for solid tumors. GEN1042 is a first-in-class bispecific agonistic antibody targeting CD40 and 4-1BB for priming and activation of a tumor-specific immune response. The key aim of InSysBio in this collaboration is to develop a quantitative system pharmacology (QSP) model that allows exploration of the relationships between dose, schedule, and tumor response in patients treated with this novel agent. These advantages of QSP modeling are enabled by the fact that such models are virtual representations of the disease based on experimental data and biological knowledge.

InSysBio's great expertise in QSP modeling in oncology and immuno-oncology settings, allows to increase the efficiency of new drug development. Moreover, to perform such projects more efficiently InSysBio has developed internal tools and software facilitating the process of model development, several of which will be applied during this project. The Immune Response Template (IRT) is a tool for development of QSP models/platforms of different diseases associated with the immune response in humans. Application of the IRT allows simplification of the model development process by using pre-defined sub-models as building blocks. Another InSysBio tool, the CYTOCON DB, will assist in the estimation of remaining unknown factors and translation of in vitro data to in vivo situations.

Oleg Demin, CEO of InSysBio, highlights: "The project with Genmab represents ideal case for application of QSP modeling approach. The choice of the technique is supported by complexity of biological system, needs in mechanistic understanding of the data available and importance of the project deliverables for the drug development program. Genmab and BioNTech are jointly developing GEN1042 using the DuoBody® technology, which is a revolutionary new approach in the oncology treatment. We are proud to be part of this process."

It should be outlined that the project absolutely coincides with InSysBio mission which is to take part in drug development thus bringing hope to patients.

About InSysBio

InSysBio is a Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) company located in Moscow, Russia (INSYSBIO LLC) and Edinburgh, UK (INSYSBIO UK LIMITED). InSysBio was founded in 2004 and has an extensive track record of helping pharmaceutical companies to make right decisions on the critical stages of drug research and development by application of QSP modeling. InSysBio's innovative QSP approach has already become a part of the drug development process implemented by our strategic partners: there are more than 100 completed projects in collaboration with leaders of pharmaceutical industry. For more information about InSysBio, its solutions and services, visit www.insysbio.com.

