Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions Awards 16 College Scholarships

News provided by

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Jun 18, 2024, 09:30 ET

PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions recently awarded sixteen $3,000 college scholarships: eight to the children and/or grandchildren of Intact employees, and eight to children and/or grandchildren of the company's distribution partners. Recipients were selected based on criteria such as academic performance, leadership roles and participation in school and community activities.

"We are proud to honor these deserving young recipients and pleased to support the education of our future business leaders," says T. Michael Miller, Intact's CEO, Global Specialty Lines. "Congratulations to all the winners on their many achievements. We wish them well in their academic pursuits."

Over 300 students have been awarded college scholarships since the inception of the program in 2003. The program is funded by the Intact Charitable Trust and managed by Scholarship America®, a nonprofit scholarship program administrator.

The following are this year's award winners, along with their parent's or grandparent's employer and the college or university they plan to attend this fall:

Scholarship Recipient

Parent's or Grandparent's Employer

College Attending

Grace Brutto

Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC

University of Detroit Mercy

Presley Carnley

SanBuck, Inc.

Auburn University

Alex Chen

Intact

Georgia Institute
of Technology

Will Clements

Summit Insurance Services, LLC

Oklahoma State University

Kadin Cook

Intact

Emporia State University

Correna Ervin

Intact

University of Central Florida

Anne Finch

Insurance Office of America, Inc. dba: IOA
Insurance Services

Auburn University

Laura Giuseffi

Pierce Agency of Portsmouth, Inc.

Undecided

Jackson Haught

Intact

University of Southern
California

Julia Kessler

Intact

University of Virginia's
College at Wise

Peyton Kreutzer

Intact

Gonzaga University

Megan Lao

Socius Insurance Services, Inc.

San Diego State University

Elizabeth Lappano

Risk Placement Services, Inc.

University of Wisconsin-
Milwaukee

James Reiss

International Bond & Marine

University of Miami

Aayush Srinivas

Intact

New York University

Brandon Webb

Snellings Walters Insurance Agency

University of Georgia

The Intact Charitable Trust USA is a tax‐exempt private foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code managed by employees of Intact Services USA LLC.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions 
Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; trade credit and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, which wholly owns Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer.  Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

SOURCE Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Also from this source

Scott Reinke Joins Intact as Chief Underwriting Officer, Transactional Surety

Scott Reinke joins Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions as Chief Underwriting Officer for its Transactional Surety team. With over 20 years of...

Introducing Striior Insurance Solutions

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, the marketing brand for Intact Financial Corporation's (TSX: IFC) U.S. insurance company subsidiaries, is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Education

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics