Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions Awards 16 College Scholarships

PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions recently awarded sixteen $3,000 college scholarships: eight to the children and/or grandchildren of Intact employees, and eight to children and/or grandchildren of the company's distribution partners. Recipients were selected based on criteria such as academic performance, leadership roles and participation in school and community activities.

"We are proud to honor these deserving young recipients and pleased to support the education of our future business leaders," says T. Michael Miller, Intact's CEO, Global Specialty Lines. "Congratulations to all the winners on their many achievements. We wish them well in their academic pursuits."

Over 300 students have been awarded college scholarships since the inception of the program in 2003. The program is funded by the Intact Charitable Trust and managed by Scholarship America®, a nonprofit scholarship program administrator.

The following are this year's award winners, along with their parent's or grandparent's employer and the college or university they plan to attend this fall:

Scholarship Recipient Parent's or Grandparent's Employer College Attending Grace Brutto Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC University of Detroit Mercy Presley Carnley SanBuck, Inc. Auburn University Alex Chen Intact Georgia Institute

of Technology Will Clements Summit Insurance Services, LLC Oklahoma State University Kadin Cook Intact Emporia State University Correna Ervin Intact University of Central Florida Anne Finch Insurance Office of America, Inc. dba: IOA

Insurance Services Auburn University Laura Giuseffi Pierce Agency of Portsmouth, Inc. Undecided Jackson Haught Intact University of Southern

California Julia Kessler Intact University of Virginia's

College at Wise Peyton Kreutzer Intact Gonzaga University Megan Lao Socius Insurance Services, Inc. San Diego State University Elizabeth Lappano Risk Placement Services, Inc. University of Wisconsin-

Milwaukee James Reiss International Bond & Marine University of Miami Aayush Srinivas Intact New York University Brandon Webb Snellings Walters Insurance Agency University of Georgia

The Intact Charitable Trust USA is a tax‐exempt private foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code managed by employees of Intact Services USA LLC.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; trade credit and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, which wholly owns Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

