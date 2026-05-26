IntBot and Certis Group Partner to Scale Enterprise Physical AI Across Singapore

Partnership marks a major step in scaling enterprise-ready Physical AI across everyday operations

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SINGAPORE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntBot, the company building the social intelligence layer for embodied AI, and Certis, a leading Singapore-based intelligent operations company, today announced a strategic partnership to explore and develop socially intelligent robot applications for enterprise and public-facing environments in Singapore.

Max from Certis Group Assists with Everyone Operations.

The partnership brings together IntBot's General Social Intelligence technology with Certis' experience in designing and running complex, mission-critical operations. Together, the companies will work on humanoid concierge and service-assistance applications that can be integrated into live operating environments, where robots must interact naturally with people while meeting practical requirements for safety, reliability and service delivery.

The Certis-IntBot collaboration signals a broader industry adoption of Physical AI, as socially intelligent robots move from demos and pilots towards operationally viable deployments. As IntBot transitions to a scalable enterprise Physical AI platform, its partnership with Certis validates that its General Social Intelligence technology, deployment model and enterprise operating framework are ready to expand across high-traffic public environments in Singapore and beyond.

"With multimodal models maturing, the decisive bottleneck for embodied AI shifts from task manipulation to human interaction," said Lei Yang, CEO and co-founder of IntBot. "A robot's success in public spaces is increasingly measured by its ability to engage people, and Singapore's smart-infrastructure leadership makes it the ideal launchpad for Physical AI. Partnering with Certis ensures our intelligence layer is backed by world-class operational reliability."

For Certis, the partnership supports its broader robotics strategy: to integrate robotics into real operations as part of a wider ops-tech model that brings people, processes, systems and machines together. Certis' role will include shaping use cases, operational workflows and deployment requirements so that humanoid robots can augment frontline teams and support better service outcomes in complex environments.

The collaboration will support a range of customer-facing use cases such as wayfinding, visitor assistance, multilingual engagement, customer service support and frontline operational support across transit, hospitality, healthcare, retail and public venues. By integrating social intelligence with Certis' humanoid robotics portfolio, the partnership aims to enable robots to move beyond predefined tasks or scripted workflows and become more adaptive, intuitive and capable of naturally assisting people in everyday environments.

"The next phase of enterprise robotics will not be defined by autonomy alone, but by how well robots can work with people in real operations," said Raahul Kumar, Chief Executive, International & Robotics and Chief Strategy Officer, Certis. "Certis designs and runs complex frontline environments every day, so our role is to help turn promising robotics capabilities into practical operating models. By combining IntBot's social intelligence technology with our experience in operational design and deployment, we can create humanoid robot applications that support frontline teams in demanding roles and make everyday public interactions simpler and more intuitive."

Certis was most recently named by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) as a design partner for Singapore's first large-scale, multi-operator robotics testbed in a live mixed-use public environment at Punggol Digital District located in the northeast of the country. This reflects Certis' broader focus on moving robotics from controlled pilots into practical frontline operations, where robots, human teams and operating systems must work together safely and effectively.

The companies are working toward initial pilot deployments in Singapore as the technology and use cases mature.

About Certis (www.certisgroup.com)

Certis is an integrated operations service provider, built on decades of experience in security and critical frontline operations. We design and run security, facilities and workforce management as a single operating model, orchestrating people, systems and processes in complex, real-world environments to drive results.

Our approach is grounded in structured operational design, where processes, workflows and resources are engineered around defined outcomes. Further powered by our adoption of advanced technologies including AI and Robotics, Certis drives coordination, visibility and day-to-day execution across operations for its clients.

Headquartered in Singapore, Certis operates across key regional markets including Australia and Qatar, supported by a global team of over 25,000 employees. We are trusted by local governments and enterprises to deliver operational performance to make our world safer, smarter, and better.

About IntBot (www.intbot.ai)

IntBot is a San Jose-based robotics company building socially intelligent humanoid robots designed to operate autonomously in real-world human environments. When robots operate around people - not behind cages - social interaction becomes an essential part of the task. IntBot's robots interpret human intent, understand social context, and respond naturally in dynamic public settings such as hotels, conferences, and campuses. By combining real-time multimodal perception with a closed-loop interaction system, IntBot delivers reliable social autonomy that improves through real-world deployment data. IntBot is live in hospitality today, laying the foundation for scalable human-robot collaboration across service industries.

SOURCE Intbot Inc