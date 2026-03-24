San José Mineta International Airport Launches AI-Powered IntBot Humanoid Robot, Showcasing Silicon Valley Innovation

Interactive assistant will greet travelers in multiple languages, answer questions and enhance the passenger experience

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the gateway to Silicon Valley, San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) is bringing cutting-edge artificial intelligence directly into the passenger journey. Today, the Airport will debut an interactive AI-powered humanoid robot, named "José," from local start-up, IntBot. Designed to greet travelers, answer questions and provide real-time information in 50+ languages — José will be stationed at Terminal B, Gate 24 (near Zoom Zone), to help turn one of the region's busiest public spaces into a live testing ground for emerging technology.

IntBot's interactive AI-powered humanoid robot, “José,” at San José Mineta International Airport.

Developed by Silicon Valley-based startup IntBot, the platform represents a new generation of physical AI agents driven by real-world perception, contextual reasoning and natural interaction, enabling seamless operation in complex public environments.

"San José continues to lead in applying emerging technologies in ways that improve everyday experiences for residents and visitors," said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire. "Introducing IntBot at SJC reflects our commitment to thoughtful innovation that strengthens customer service while supporting our city's reputation as a global technology hub."

"We expect thousands of visitors from around the world for the FIFA World Cup, and thanks to IntBot, they'll receive clear directions, real-time terminal information, and answers in more than 50 languages," said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. "We're partnering with local start-ups to improve service delivery and raise the bar for customer experience."

"San José sits at the center of global innovation, and our Airport is a natural place to introduce technologies that are shaping the future," said Mookie Patel, director of aviation at San José Mineta International Airport. "By piloting IntBot, we're exploring how artificial intelligence can enhance the passenger journey while reinforcing SJC's role as the gateway to Silicon Valley."

"At IntBot, we are defining the category of social intelligence for physical AI, building the foundational layer that enables robots to understand human intent, context, and behavior in real-world environments," said Lei Yang, CEO of IntBot. "This deployment at San José Mineta International Airport marks an important milestone in bringing socially intelligent robots into one of the busiest public hubs, demonstrating how these systems can operate reliably at scale. We are just beginning to unlock what this technology will enable across industries."

The deployment aligns with the City of San José's broader commitment to responsible innovation and the use of technology to improve public services.

As one of the nation's most reliable airports and the closest airport to the heart of Silicon Valley, SJC frequently partners with technology companies to pilot new tools that enhance the passenger experience.

The four-month IntBot pilot is part of SJC's ongoing efforts to explore technologies that improve customer service, accessibility and operational efficiency while maintaining the Airport's reputation as the Bay Area's simplest and most convenient airport.

About San José Mineta International Airport (SJC): Fly Simple

Fueled by a culture of innovation, San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) is the Bay Area's easiest and most dependable Airport due to its medium size, simple layout, temperate climate and location. SJC is located just minutes from downtown San José – the Bay Area's largest city and the Capital of Silicon Valley. SJC is a self‐supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City of San José. SJC was rated California's top-performing airport for on-time departures by Cirium in 2024 and 2025. SJC currently offers nonstop service to more than 40 domestic and international destinations. The Airport's two fixed-base operators, as well as several corporate aviation tenants, serve the business aviation needs of Silicon Valley; corporate and general aviation traffic represents more than a quarter of aircraft operations at SJC. For more information and to connect with SJC on social media, visit flysanjose.com.

About IntBot

IntBot is a San Jose-based robotics company building socially intelligent humanoid robots designed to operate autonomously in real-world human environments. When robots operate around people - not behind cages - social interaction becomes an essential part of the task. IntBot's robots interpret human intent, understand social context, and respond naturally in dynamic public settings such as hotels, conferences, and campuses. By combining real-time multimodal perception with a closed-loop interaction system, IntBot delivers reliable social autonomy that improves through real-world deployment data. IntBot is live in hospitality today, laying the foundation for scalable human-robot collaboration across service industries. For more information, visit IntBot's website.

SOURCE Intbot Inc