Intech ETFs Mark First Anniversary with $250 Million in Assets Amid Ongoing Market Concentration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intech today announced that its exchange-traded fund lineup has surpassed $250 million in combined assets under management, marking a significant milestone as the Intech S&P Large Cap Diversified Alpha ETF (LGDX) and the Intech S&P Small-Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF (SMDX) reach their one-year anniversary. Both ETFs trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The milestone reflects demand from financial advisors and institutional allocators seeking systematic approaches to core equity exposure amid evolving market structure dynamics.

Over the past year, U.S. equity markets have remained highly concentrated, with a narrow group of stocks accounting for a disproportionate share of index weight and index risk. Periods of elevated dispersion and episodic volatility have prompted advisors to reassess how core exposure is constructed, monitored, and governed within diversified portfolios.

"Crossing $250 million within our first year is an important milestone for Intech's institutional process in the ETF structure," said Dr. José Marques, CEO of Intech. "Our approach draws on principles rooted in Stochastic Portfolio Theory, emphasizing diversification and rebalancing as potential return sources. Advisors are increasingly focused on how portfolios are built — not just what they hold."

Intech's ETFs are designed to maintain benchmark-aware exposure while systematically redistributing risk across the index holdings. Rather than relying on individual stock forecasts, the strategies apply a disciplined framework that seeks to harness volatility and correlation dynamics within core equity allocations.

LGDX provides large-cap U.S. equity exposure through a disciplined, diversification-driven process.

provides large-cap U.S. equity exposure through a disciplined, diversification-driven process. SMDX applies the same framework to small- and mid-cap equities, where breadth and volatility can create conditions suitable for Intech's approach.

"The first year has reinforced the importance of portfolio structure," said André Prawoto, Head of Strategy at Intech. "As concentration levels remain elevated, advisors may be evaluating whether core equity exposure should be more intentionally governed. Our ETFs offer a systematic framework designed to complement traditional passive and active approaches."

The ETFs are available across major custodial and brokerage platforms for use in advisor and institutional portfolios.

As the firm enters its second year in the ETF market, Intech remains focused on disciplined portfolio engineering and expanding advisor access to its systematic framework.

About Intech

For over three decades, Intech has specialized in systematic equity investing grounded in the principles of Stochastic Portfolio Theory. The firm's approach emphasizes diversification, disciplined rebalancing, and structural portfolio design. Through Intech ETFs, this institutional framework is now accessible in a transparent, exchange-traded format designed for scalable use in core equity allocations.

