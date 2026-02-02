Integra Asset Solutions Announces Complete Cleanroom Injection Molding Auction in Asheville, North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Asset Solutions, in partnership with HGR24, is pleased to announce the upcoming online auction featuring a complete cleanroom injection molding operation from Enplas Life Tech, showcasing high–value manufacturing and production equipment including Milacron–Fanuc injection molding machines, CNC & manual machine tools, robotics, tooling, and plant & production support equipment.

Fanuc-Milacron Injection Molding Machine Haas CNC Vertical Machining Centers

"The auction offers a unique opportunity for manufacturers, processors, and industrial buyers to acquire a comprehensive suite of advanced manufacturing assets," said Mark Reynolds, Partner & Managing Director of Integra Asset Solutions. The sale includes equipment suitable for cleanroom production environments and high–precision manufacturing applications.

Featured Assets Include:

Multiple Milacron–Fanuc Roboshot injection molding machines up to 165–ton capacity, with integrated Fanuc CNC controls and Yushin robots — including models as new as 2021.

Plastics support equipment such as ultrasonic welders, dryers, loaders, and temperature controllers.

CNC vertical machining centers, toolroom equipment, surface grinders, and EDM's.

Quality assurance and measuring instruments including optical comparators and force testers.

Material handling and support equipment such as forklifts, gantry cranes, storage containers, and pallet racking.

Auction Details:

Auction Date: February 26, 2026, Lots start closing at 10:00 AM ET

Public Preview: February 25, 2026, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM ET (or earlier by appointment); Contact: Mark Reynolds | 708-765-3989 | [email protected]

Asset Location: 230 Sardis Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Auction Format: Timed online only auction with pre–bidding available now.

Registration & Bidding Information:

Prospective buyers are encouraged to register early and inspect assets prior to bidding. View full auction details, equipment lists, and registration information.

About Integra Asset Solutions

Integra Asset Solutions specializes in the valuation and liquidation of commercial and industrial assets, delivering a high-touch, client-first approach that sets the firm apart in the marketplace. Integra's clients benefit from direct communication with leadership and an experienced internal team capable of navigating complex projects efficiently from start to finish. With decades of experience maximizing recovery values across a broad range of industries, Integra serves both small businesses and multinational corporations.

About HGR24

HGR24 is a leading industrial surplus dealer based in Euclid, Ohio, specializing in the purchase and resale of used manufacturing machinery, robotics, and industrial equipment. With a massive and continuously updated inventory, HGR24 serves manufacturers across industries including fabrication, packaging, and processing. The company also provides flexible asset disposition solutions, purchasing everything from single pieces of equipment to complete plant operations.

Media contact:

Ania Caprio

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

708-765-4012

SOURCE Integra Asset Solutions