INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - IART

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 13, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NasdaqGS: IART), if they purchased the Company's shares between March 11, 2019 and May 22, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Integra and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-iart/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 13, 2023 .

About the Lawsuit

Integra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 23, 2023, the Company disclosed that it was recalling all medical device products made at its Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023 due to a deviation from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and the release of products with higher levels of endotoxins, as well as an extended halt on production. As a result, the Company lowered its 2Q 2023 revenue guidance by 6% and adjusted earnings per diluted share by 26% and disclosed an expected $22 million impairment charge due to the inventory write-off.

On this news, shares of Integra plummeted $10.24 per share, or 20%, from a closing price of $50.72 per share on May 22, 2023, to a closing price of $40.48 per share on May 23, 2023.

The case is Pembroke Pines Firefighters & Police Officers Pension Fund v. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, No. 23-cv-20321.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit http://ksfcounsel.com/.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC