Integra Optics Launches Integra Tuner Mobile App to Streamline DWDM Tuning and Deployment Processes

Integra Tuner Mobile App Is Designed to Help DWDM Technicians in the Field

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Optics., an Infinite Electronics brand and innovative global supplier of carrier-grade fiber optic components, announces the launch of its Integra Tuner mobile app. The cutting-edge mobile application is designed to help field technicians working with dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) technology. Separate versions of the app are available in the Apple app store and in the Google app store.

Because field technicians increasingly rely on mobile devices, the Integra Tuner mobile app has been developed to streamline DWDM tuning and deployment processes. It allows technicians to perform offline tuning of transceivers using Integra's Smart Coder2 hardware and a mobile device over Bluetooth, eliminating the need for an internet connection. The Integra Tuner app's unique capability to tune specified DWDM optics to a specific channel before insertion ensures seamless platform integration and eliminates interface complications associated with tunable parts.

The Integra Tuner mobile app showcases a user-friendly design that closely mirrors the Windows PC application, giving users a familiar experience across platforms. With Smart Coder2 hardware support and seamless communication via Bluetooth, the Integra Tuner mobile app is set to become an indispensable tool for DWDM technicians in the field.

Building on the success of the Integra Tuner Windows PC application and the Smart Coder2 hardware, the Integra Tuner mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

"We are thrilled to bring the Integra Tuner mobile app to the market, providing field technicians with a powerful, user-friendly tool that simplifies the DWDM tuning process. This app allows field professionals to work more efficiently and effectively, regardless of their location," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

Integra Optics' new Integra Tuner mobile app is available and ready for immediate use in the Apple app store and the Google app store. For detailed information on this product, please contact +1-877-402-3850.

About Integra Optics:

As a global provider of carrier-grade fiber optic components, Integra Optics understands that business and consumer end users expect their internet and phones to work 100% of the time. That's why the company is 100% focused on uptime. Its mission is to ensure that its customers turn up services faster, build out the fiber networks they need to remain competitive, and keep them up and running.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

