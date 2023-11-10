INTEGRACARE INC. ACQUIRES LIVING ASSISTANCE SERVICES

News provided by

Integracare Inc

10 Nov, 2023, 07:41 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Integracare Inc., the market leader in private home healthcare in Toronto and Mississauga has acquired Living Assistance Services.

Living Assistance Services has been providing personal support services and home healthcare in Toronto since 2000. Living Assistance Services has served thousands of clients and families throughout Toronto and provides the highest quality home care and personal support services and home healthcare for Seniors. 

Integracare welcomes the opportunity to incorporate Living Assistance Services into the Integracare Group of Companies. "Living Assistance Services has always been dedicated to providing the highest quality care possible." says Grunberg.  "Given Integracare's over 30 years experience in the industry, our award-winning services, and our market leading position in the GTA in family-funded home care, we believe that we can only improve and expand services for Living Assistance Services' Clients."

"Additionally, the emphasis Living Assistance Services places on Caregiver retention, recognition and appreciation will fit perfectly with the culture at Integracare.  Their emphasis on Caregiver support and appreciation aligns perfectly with our mission to attract, educate, retain, and reward the best Caregivers in the industry."

About Integracare: lntegracare provides a wide range of award-winning private nursing care and personal support services for individuals in their homes, hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care facilities. Its services, while encompassing all levels of nursing care, have always included a wide range of related services that address the needs of their Clients while promoting joyful living and helping Integracare Clients maintain their independence and dignity. For more information about lntegracare, contact us at 396 Moore Ave., Toronto, Ontario, M6C 3A8, 416.421.4243, or visit https://integracarehomecare.ca 

Related Links
https://integracarehomecare.ca
https://www.laservices.ca/

SOURCE Integracare Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.