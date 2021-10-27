Integral Ad Science Launches New IAS Signal Reporting Platform Globally

"IAS Signal is the next evolution of our innovative reporting platform, introducing a fresh new design and enhanced capabilities to help advertisers and publishers maximize digital media quality," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "The launch of IAS Signal sets a strong foundation for our future product innovations, as we continue to deliver actionable insights and value for our customers."

IAS Signal offers additional tools for managing media quality including:

A new user interface (UI) design with enhanced navigation to easily access the data and insights that customers need.

Dashboards and landing page preferences that offer advertisers the flexibility to focus on the metrics that matter most to them.

New reporting capabilities for advertisers, including trend charts and enhanced benchmark filters; data export functionality to download reports in one easy-to-use file; and a consolidated viewability and time-in-view dashboard for a more holistic snapshot of campaign performance.

IAS Signal also brings together recent updates to campaign management and tagging capabilities, so that customers can launch and measure their campaigns faster and more efficiently. With a new unified view for global campaigns available soon, customers will gain even greater flexibility to compare performance across multiple accounts and regions, activate custom data filters specific to their business, and easily access holistic insights across their campaigns. Additionally, IAS Signal will incorporate more granular reporting for programmatic campaigns, with actionable insights that customers can use to easily optimize campaigns mid-flight and to analyze performance across exchanges.

"IAS continues to innovate when it comes to media quality, and the new IAS Signal platform delivers the insights we need to inform our client's global media activity," said Colin Kurth, Head of Biddable Media, PlatformGSK. "Now we can easily understand the quality of our media spend across GSK's global footprint, better navigate brand risk, and truly maximize our campaign performance."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

