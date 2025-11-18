Integral Consulting and ScitoVation Deepen Strategic Partnership, Develop Faster Chemical Safety Decisions, Using Advanced Molecular and Computational Toxicology Tools

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Consulting Inc. and ScitoVation announce successful deployment of molecular and computational toxicology tools that use artificial intelligence and new approach methodologies (NAMs) to speed chemical safety assessments and make fuller use of emerging data streams.

The two companies renewed their strategic alliance to bring together leading chemical safety assessors and developers of cutting-edge computational tools. The result is a team that covers toxicology, pharmacokinetics, exposure, risk assessment, and software innovation all on the same team.

The updated portfolio introduces new resources that support:

AI-powered safety assessment tools that accelerate evaluation of new and existing compounds

Advanced omics analytics that enhance chemical categorization and build confidence in safety decisions through mechanistic understanding

Integrated pharmacokinetic modeling that translates in vitro, animal, and biomonitoring data into human-relevant exposure estimates.

"We're at an inflection point. Regulators are embracing NAMs, and the companies moving quickly to integrate these tools are gaining a real competitive advantage—faster timelines, lower costs, and stronger scientific defensibility," said Jean-Guilmond (Sammy) Orelien, DrPH, MStat, CEO of ScitoVation. "Our alliance with Integral connects AI-enabled platforms and sophisticated modeling with experts who navigate regulatory and real-world use questions every day."

"We are drawing on the newest data streams—omics, in vitro systems, biomonitoring—and moving further with AI to knit them together," said Andy Maier, Ph.D., CIH, DABT, Principal Scientist at Integral Consulting. "With our combined team, clients gain a modern, transparent framework for chemical hazard and safety evaluations across diverse product portfolios."

The expanded tools support applications for consumer products, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and specialty materials, aligning with current expectations for NAMs adoption and next-generation risk assessment.

About Integral Consulting

At Integral, we deliver results for clients to make informed, strategic, and compliant decisions involving the environment and human health. Our team of scientists, engineers, and regulatory specialists cut through complexity and keep projects moving toward trusted, practical, and lasting outcomes. Uniquely, we harness diverse talents by working without internal company barriers to collaboration, resource sharing, and project delivery.

About ScitoVation

ScitoVation applies NAMs to assess compound safety using computational toxicology, next-generation technology, and scientific expertise. As a contract research organization, ScitoVation helps clients navigate regulatory landscapes and accelerate product innovation.

