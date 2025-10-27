Integral Consulting and Verdi Technology Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Occupational Health, Safety, and Chemical Risk Management Solutions for EV and Lithium-Battery Value Chain

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Consulting Inc. (Integral) announces a strategic partnership with Verdi Technology Inc. (VTI) to deliver integrated occupational health, industrial hygiene, toxicology, and data solutions for emerging, sustainable industries including electric vehicle (EV), energy storage, and the entire lithium-battery value chain—from mining and refining to manufacturing, R&D, and battery recycling.



The collaboration combines Integral's toxicology, epidemiology, and regulatory expertise with VTI's occupational medicine, industrial hygiene, and configurable analytics platform to translate pre-existing data streams into actionable business intelligence. Together, the firms will offer a unified approach to chemical health and safety for companies that depend on chemical innovation but lack an all-in-one resource.



Led by M. Andrew Maier, Ph.D., CIH, DABT, Principal at Integral Consulting, the partnership helps stakeholders move beyond "check-the-box" compliance to chemical risk management. This alliance puts routinely collected industrial hygiene monitoring data to work to help clients identify and prioritize risks, optimize processes, and connect health outcomes to operational decisions so businesses can run safely and efficiently.



"EV and battery makers are innovating fast—and their risk management and occupational health programs must keep pace," said Dr. Maier, an internationally recognized expert in occupational risk assessment, toxicology, and exposure limit standards. "By uniting industry-leading medical, epidemiology, and industrial hygiene knowledge with modern analytics, we'll give clients a consistent, defensible approach to managing complex materials and use their data to improve both worker health and operations."



"VTI's mission is to create automated, practical systems that transform reactive, one-employee- and one-test-at-a-time, compliance‐driven practices and data with minimal preventive capability into a population-based, best practices risk management process directly linked to aggregate prevention and corrective action," said James Craner, M.D., MPH, founder and president of Verdi Technology and former Corporate Physician at Tesla. "With Integral's reach and depth, we are ready to scale a new model for chemical health and safety in the battery and EV sectors."

About Integral Consulting

Integral helps clients make informed, strategic, and compliant decisions about environmental and human health challenges through a collaborative team of scientists, engineers, and regulatory specialists.

About Verdi Technology, Inc

Reno-based VTI delivers configurable data management and statistical analytics, plus consulting in occupational health, safety, and environmental risk for hazardous and regulated industries. Its webOSCAR™ platform has supported companies since 2011.

