Integral Hires Five New Principals in Key Areas of Health, Engineering, and Sustainability

BOULDER, Colo., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Consulting continues to invest in its people and expand across practice areas to meet increasing demands of legal, industrial, and government clients. With five new Principals recently added to our team, we further our commitment to address yesterday's environmental impacts, meet today's demands, and create a more sustainable tomorrow.

Most recently, Andy Maier, Ph.D., DABT, Ernest Fung, Ph.D., DABT, and Heather Lynch, MPH, DABT, joined our Health practice, substantially expanding our industrial hygiene and occupational toxicology services, and adding to our already deep bench of expertise in product stewardship, PFAS, regulatory toxicology, and risk assessment.

Dr. Maier is a certified industrial hygienist and Fellow of the American Industrial Hygiene Association with more than 25 years of experience in the field, including managing industrial hygiene programs, deriving occupational exposure limits, and directing academic and continuing education courses.

Dr. Fung is a board-certified toxicologist with experience in toxicology, exposure science, and human health risk assessment. His primary areas of practice include personal care and consumer products, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and electronic cigarette safety.

Ms. Lynch is a board-certified toxicologist whose practice focuses on the human health effects of PFAS, systematic review, and regulatory support including deep experience in all aspects of the EPA Toxic Substances Control Act.

Earlier this year, Robert Walker, P.E., LEED AP, joined our engineering group as the head of our Coastal Engineering practice. He is helping clients address new and existing hazard modeling, vulnerability, and coastal adaptation projects across the country. Rob leads Integral scientists and engineers to develop solutions that enhance coastal resilience, increase natural ecosystems, and provide significant socioeconomic benefits.

Also joining us earlier this year, Jen Wollenberg, Ph.D., leads our expanded Sustainability practice. Jen directs an integrated team of experts to help our clients develop sustainable solutions to reduce their impacts on the environment and meet the demands of consumers, shareholders, and the world.

These new Principals are leading Integral's growth in new service areas and adding greater capabilities for our clients. We know clients want more help to tackle a broader range of challenges, and we are positioned to deliver.

About Integral Consulting Inc.

Integral Consulting Inc. is a national science and engineering firm delivering technical solutions to complex environmental, health, economic, and natural resource challenges faced by our clients.

Media Contact: Zach Gostanian, [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Consulting Inc.