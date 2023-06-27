Integral Consulting Inc. Continues to Scale its Services

BOULDER, Colo., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Consulting Inc. is pleased to announce that the team at Johnson Marigot Consulting, LLC is joining Integral as of June 27, 2023. The group brings expertise in biological assessment, state and federal regulatory authorizations, and permit compliance support. "This team has been a longstanding partner with Integral on projects in California and the Pacific Northwest, and we are pleased to have them onboard to deepen our ability to deliver complex environmental projects," said Ryan Brain, Chief Executive Officer of Integral.

The team adds to the growing number of professionals joining the firm since the September 2022 private equity investment by Imperial Capital. Integral continues to scale its services to meet clients' evolving needs and deepen our already wide range of environmental and engineering services provided to public and private entities.

For further information on Integral Consulting Inc., visit www.integral-corp.com.

About Integral Consulting Inc.

Integral Consulting Inc. is a national science and engineering firm delivering technical solutions to complex environmental, health, economic, and natural resource challenges faced by our clients. We employ an unrelenting commitment to technical excellence, innovation, and collaboration to help our clients minimize yesterday's impacts, comply with today's demands, and plan for tomorrow's needs.

Media Contact: Zach Gostanian, [email protected]

