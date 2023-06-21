Integral Molecular Awarded $1 Million by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to Support Biotechnology Pandemic Research Center

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular is proud to announce that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has awarded the company $1M of funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) that will be used to support the further expansion of the company's new headquarters and buildout of its Pandemic Research Center in Philadelphia. Integral Molecular recently inaugurated its new headquarters at One uCity Square in Philadelphia, and the upcoming expansion will add an additional 16,000 square feet of office space and laboratory facilities to continue the company's development and manufacturing of research reagents to study emerging viruses. The fully expanded facility enables the company to double its present workforce in the region, reaching a total of 200 technology jobs.

With 20+ years of experience studying viruses, Integral Molecular has been on the forefront of biotechnology and innovation in Pennsylvania's response to the COVID-19 crisis. Integral Molecular has developed over 75 variants of safe SARS-CoV-2 "pseudovirus" for researchers seeking an alternative to working with "live" virus capable of causing disease. These research tools are enabling laboratories around the world to develop vaccines and antiviral therapeutics. The company recently expanded its virology offerings to include influenza, Ebola, Marburg, dengue, and Zika pseudovirus reporter particles for safe laboratory testing.

"Scientific discoveries in Philadelphia have had a major impact on our community. We are proud of having the region dubbed 'Cellicon Valley' as the birthplace of cell and gene therapy, as well as revolutionary technologies like RNA immunization," said Vincent Hughes, State Senator of Pennsylvania. "We are thrilled to support Integral Molecular in their mission of pandemic-preparedness and recognize the value of their expansion along with the jobs it will create in the region." Integral Molecular's $1M funding received is part of nearly $29M in RACP funding announced by Senator Hughes' office.

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing and applying innovative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20 years of experience focused on membrane proteins and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 500 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

