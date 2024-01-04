Integral Molecular Enters Into Exclusive Antibody License With Seismic Therapeutic

News provided by

Integral Molecular

04 Jan, 2024, 07:55 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, a leading biotech company specializing in antibody discovery against undruggable protein targets, announced today that it has entered into an antibody license agreement with Seismic Therapeutic. Under the terms of the agreement, Integral Molecular will provide an exclusive license to Seismic Therapeutic for a collection of fully humanized, highly specific, preclinical antibodies to add to their platform, library, and pipeline of molecules in the immunology space. Seismic Therapeutic will assume full responsibility for all research, development, and commercialization activities related to these antibodies.

The antibodies licensed by Seismic Therapeutic were identified using Integral Molecular's MPS Antibody Discovery platform. This platform is built upon the company's 20+ years of experience in working with the most challenging protein targets and ability to deliver preclinical lead candidate molecules. Unique aspects of this platform include the use of advanced immunization strategies including combinations of RNA, DNA and protein boosting via Lipoparticles, and evolutionarily divergent host animals (chickens) capable of generating diverse panels of antibodies against highly conserved targets.

"We are thrilled that Seismic chose Integral Molecular as a partner for their antibody discovery efforts," said Ross Chambers, PhD, VP of Antibody Discovery at Integral Molecular. "Using chickens as immunization hosts was important for Seismic's project, as conventional approaches like mouse immunization would not have produced the diverse antibodies needed for their program. We wish Seismic Therapeutic much success as they continue to develop these antibodies."

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing and applying innovative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20 years of experience focused on membrane proteins and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 500 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

Follow Integral Molecular on LinkedIn

About Seismic Therapeutic
Seismic Therapeutic™ is a biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed, enabled by machine learning. The company has a growing preclinical stage best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life sciences investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and on X (formerly Twitter) @Seismic_Tx.

Press Contact:
Integral Molecular, Inc.
Soma Banik, PhD, Director of Public Relations
215-966-6061
[email protected]
www.integralmolecular.com

SOURCE Integral Molecular

