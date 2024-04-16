Integral Molecular Launches Virus Neutralization Assay Services to Drive Antiviral Discovery

Researchers can now access Integral Molecular's antibody testing expertise alongside its extensive collection of virus-like reagents including reporter viruses, VLPs, and pseudoviruses to acquire critical neutralization data.

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, a leader in providing safe research reagents for virology, announces the launch of its Virus Neutralization Assay Services enabling researchers to rapidly obtain high-quality data to advance their vaccines and therapeutic antibodies.

Learn more about Integral Molecular's Neutralization Assay Services

With over 20 years' experience in virology, Integral Molecular has developed innovative solutions that enable researchers to study viruses safely and efficiently. These solutions include Reporter Virus Particles (RVPs), pseudoviruses, virus-like particles (VLPs), and Influenza TiterSafeTM VLPs for hemagglutination assays. These virus-like reagents cannot replicate and are incapable of causing infectious disease, enabling the study of even the most pathogenic viruses in a standard laboratory environment.

Integral Molecular's Neutralization Assay Services enable diverse applications:

Neutralization profiling for antibodies targeting viral proteins. Studies employ RVPs including coronaviruses (SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV), influenza, Zika, dengue, yellow fever, or custom reporter viruses. RVPs are produced using ISO 9001 certified processes that enable generation of reproducible, reliable data.

Neutralization experiments can be conducted for monoclonal antibodies or preclinical sera using the company's catalog of 100+ reporter viruses or custom variants with specified mutations.

Antibody cocktail screening to test neutralization with antibody combinations.

"Our virus research tools have been instrumental in laboratories worldwide, providing safe alternatives to live viruses," said Maya Cabot, PhD, Senior Product Manager at Integral Molecular. "Given the limited access to dedicated containment facilities for manipulating pathogenic materials, our Neutralization Assay Services provide vital support to diverse researchers, especially benefiting smaller companies with limited laboratory infrastructure."

Integral Molecular's virology research tools have been adopted by over 100 laboratories worldwide and featured in over 250 publications.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in creating and commercializing transformative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20+ years of experience focused on membrane proteins, viruses, and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 600 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

Follow Integral Molecular on LinkedIn

Press Contact:

Integral Molecular, Inc.

Soma Banik, PhD, Director of Public Relations

215-966-6061

[email protected]

www.integralmolecular.com

SOURCE Integral Molecular