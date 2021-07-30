Integral Molecular Launches Transgene Protein Engineering Platform to Address Challenges in Gene Therapy

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, the industry leader in membrane proteins, announces the launch of GeneCanvas, its proprietary protein engineering platform to optimize transgenes and other gene therapy elements.

GeneCanvas can achieve 10 to 100 fold increases in gene activity by improving transgene protein expression, trafficking, stability, and function. These enhancements will ultimately result in better efficacy, smaller doses, and improved safety for patients.

The GeneCanvas platform is built on Integral Molecular's 20 years of experience in optimizing the most challenging and structurally complex proteins known, such as GCPRs, ion channels, transporters, and viral envelopes. GeneCanvas incorporates the company's proprietary high-throughput mutagenesis and human cell screening platforms that enable the creation and screening of large libraries of variants, which have been used in hundreds of projects internally and for partners.

"Our scientists bring an unrivaled mix of deep expertise in protein engineering, cell biology, and virology to develop a customized strategy for each engineering challenge," said Joseph Rucker, PhD, Vice-president of Research and Development at Integral Molecular.

Integral Molecular showcased its GeneCavas platform during the digital BIO International Convention that took place in June 2021.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in discovering and characterizing therapeutic antibodies against membrane proteins, an important group of drug targets found on the surfaces of cells and viruses. Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 400 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

Press Contact:

Integral Molecular, Inc.

Soma Banik, PhD, Director of Communications

215-966-6061

[email protected]

www.integralmolecular.com

SOURCE Integral Molecular

Related Links

http://www.integralmolecular.com

