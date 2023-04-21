Integral Molecular Opens New Research Center in Philadelphia Encompassing Pandemic Preparedness Laboratories

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, a founding member of Philadelphia's biotech community, announces the official opening of its 32,000 square foot headquarters and integrated research facilities that will include its pandemic preparedness laboratories. Integral Molecular is the first tenant to move into One uCity, a 13-story, 400,000 square foot commercial research building that will celebrate its opening later this year.

Integral Molecular inaugurates its new research center on April 20, 2023. The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together the company's co-founders and leaders, Ben Doranz, Sharon Willis, Joseph Rucker, and Ross Chambers, elected government officials Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, along with current and retired members of the University City Science Center, Tiffany Wilson and Curt Hess. (Pictures by Todd Photography)

Integral Molecular has been at the forefront of Pennsylvania's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company's technologies for studying viruses have contributed to its extraordinary growth since 2020. When fully occupied, the company's new site will accommodate 200 employees and add 100 new technology-based jobs to the region. This growth doubles the footprint of Integral Molecular's headquarters and comes just a few years after its last expansion in 2019, which saw the opening of a second research facility.

"Our expansion in uCity Square marks a new and exciting time for Integral Molecular," said Ben Doranz, co-founder and CEO of Integral Molecular. "Throughout the pandemic we have provided safe 'pseudovirus' particles as a critical reagent to vaccine developers seeking alternatives to 'live' virus. With our expanded infrastructure, we have more capacity for R&D and manufacturing and can quickly mobilize our technologies to combat future viral threats."

Integral Molecular inaugurated its new site yesterday in an event attended by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and local leaders. The company's new laboratories at One uCity are now fully operational, and planning is underway for a second phase of expansion.

"Integral Molecular is a long-time leader of Philadelphia's biotech community and we are thrilled to see the company expand in our booming life sciences hub," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "Philadelphia is the birthplace of cell and gene therapy. Currently, there are billions of dollars of life science projects in various stages of planning and development in Philadelphia, setting the stage for tremendous growth in jobs and scientific advances. Integral Molecular continues to produce innovative research solutions and help companies around the world advance therapeutics while expanding skills-based job training opportunities for Philadelphians of all ages."

"Integral Molecular has been at the forefront of Philadelphia's burgeoning life sciences community for over two decades and embodies all that our ecosystem has to offer in terms of talent, research, and collaboration," said Pete Cramer, Vice President, Development at Wexford Science & Technology. "We are thrilled to support and celebrate Integral's continued growth and expansion at uCity Square." One uCity is the newest addition to the uCity Square innovation community being developed by Wexford Science & Technology, Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), and the University City Science Center.

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing and applying innovative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20 years of experience focused on membrane proteins and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 500 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

Located in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood, uCity Square is an 8.0 million-square-foot mixed-use community consisting of laboratory, clinical, office, retail, and residential space. As the central hub for medical and life science innovations, particularly in cell and gene therapy, uCity Square is surrounded by top-tier colleges and universities, independent research institutions, world-renowned hospitals, and is a center of connectivity for residents, students, professionals, and entrepreneurs alike. The project is a joint development by developer Wexford Science & Technology, LLC, real estate investment trust and capital partner Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), and the University City Science Center.

