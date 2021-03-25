Integral Welcomes Principal Lance Fontenot, Opens New Office in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Consulting Inc. (Integral) is expanding its toxicology, health, and ecological services in the Gulf Coast region by welcoming Principal Lance Fontenot to the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, office. Dr. Fontenot will lead Integral's growing practice with a focus on environmental matters directly faced by the regulated community in the Gulf region.

"Lance is a highly accomplished environmental scientist and client-focused manager, skilled in facing challenging objectives and developing practical solutions," said Judi Durda, Vice President. "We are thrilled to expand Integral's presence in the Gulf Coast region, and have Lance leading our growing team and practice there."

With more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Fontenot specializes in the risk assessment and toxicology practice area, with emphasis on the development of human health and ecological risk assessment projects in the Gulf Coast region. A significant component of his practice involves assessment of regional and site-specific impacts to wetlands, estuaries, and other coastal environments of the Gulf Coast. He is highly experienced in Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Risk Evaluation/Corrective Action Program regulations, Louisiana Department of Natural Resources Oil & Gas Legacy Site 29-B Evaluations, the Texas Risk Reduction Program, and other state and regional regulations related to site contamination and risk assessment. He has served as lead on several projects and developed a reputational presence in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.

Dr. Fontenot's academic background is in applied ecology and environmental toxicology. He has regional expertise on functional services associated with wetlands and coastal environments, and has performed extensive research on impacts associated with physical and chemical stressors occurring in these settings. Dr. Fontenot has more than 25 years of experience in teaching, technical literature review, and scientific research. He has published articles on several aspects of ecotoxicology and on other basic ecological studies, usually involving aquatic environments.

Dr. Fontenot's clients include private industry, including the oil and gas, chemical, and transportation and rail sectors, as well as utilities and telecommunications, developers, local municipalities, and the legal community. He has also provided support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Regions 4 and 6. He provides expert witness and litigation support on cases involving potential impacts to wetlands and other coastal environments.

Dr. Fontenot earned a B.S. in zoology and an M.S. in biology from Southeastern Louisiana University, and a Ph.D. in zoology from Clemson University. He is a Professional Wetland Scientist and has completed a number of USACE-sponsored Wetland Delineator Certification Training Programs.

Dr. Fontenot is practicing from the Baton Rouge office, at 8550 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 702, Baton Rouge, LA, 70809. He may be reached at [email protected].

