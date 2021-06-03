Integral Welcomes Theodore Tomasi and Miranda Henning to Company Leadership; Establishes New Economics Practice

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Consulting Inc. is pleased to announce that Theodore Tomasi, Ph.D., and Miranda Henning, M.E.M., are joining the firm's leadership as business directors and managing principals. Dr. Tomasi will lead Integral's newly launched Natural Resource and Environmental Economics practice, and Ms. Henning will lead the firm's growing Toxicology, Health, and Ecological Sciences practice. In these roles, Dr. Tomasi and Ms. Henning will be responsible for the strategic direction and growth of these service areas, while continuing to ensure we deliver targeted solutions to meet our clients' needs.

"We are thrilled to have such strong additions to our leadership team. Not only are Ted and Miranda exceptional technical practitioners and consultants, they are also seasoned leaders who know how to build and deepen technical capabilities within an organization. We look forward to adding their combined talents as we move into the next stage of our organization's growth," said Judi Durda, Integral Executive Vice President.

Theodore Tomasi

With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Tomasi is a professional economist and a nationally recognized expert in the area of natural resource and environmental economics. He specializes in natural resource valuation, ecosystem services assessment, risk management, decision analysis, and cost–benefit evaluation. He joins Integral from a large international consulting company, where he was a vice president and senior global principal.

Before beginning his consulting career, Dr. Tomasi served on the faculties of the University of Minnesota, University of Michigan, and Michigan State University. For the past 20 years, he has been a consultant to large private companies on environmental decision-making, focusing on liability management in environmental damage cases. He has provided litigation support and expert testimony on numerous natural resource valuation matters.

Dr. Tomasi received his Ph.D. in natural resource economics from the University of Michigan and his M.A. in economics from the University of Colorado. He will practice from Integral's Cherry Hill, New Jersey, office, and can be reached at [email protected].

Miranda Henning

Ms. Henning is known for evaluating and resolving human health and ecological risks and natural resource damages posed by chemical stressors in the environment. Her work also extends into feasibility studies, permitting, and public consultation on contaminated sediment sites throughout North America. She has contributed to nearly 100 guidance documents, scientific publications, and technical presentations. Ms. Henning joins Integral from a global consultancy company, where she was a managing principal for the New England business unit.

Over the course of her three-decade career, Ms. Henning has developed and applied innovative techniques to characterize effects of and remedial options for environmental releases of petroleum hydrocarbons, PAHs, dioxins and furans, PCBs, mercury and other metals, and pesticides. Her skills include quantifying and mitigating the effects of persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals on aquatic and terrestrial systems. She has also provided technical support in a number of environmental litigation matters.

Ms. Henning holds an M.E.M. in water and air resources from Duke University and a B.A. in environmental science from Wesleyan University. She is a member of the Ecological Society of America and is a certified senior ecologist. Ms. Henning is practicing from Integral's Portland, Maine, office and can be reached at [email protected].

