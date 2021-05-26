Integrated Facility Management Market Size to Reach USD 53.36 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR 8.58% | SpendEdge

The Integrated Facility Management market is poised to grow by USD 53.36 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8.58% during the forecast period.

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Integrated Facility Management suppliers listed in this report:

This Integrated Facility Management procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

CBRE Group Inc.

Sodexo SA

Compass Group Plc

ISS AS

ARAMARK

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Request for a FREE sample to access the definite purchasing guide on Integrated Facility Management procurement.

Related Reports on Facility Management Include:

Commercial Laundry Machinery Sourcing and Procurement Report- Forecast and Analysis: This report evaluates suppliers based on ability to provide laundry business management tools and consulting services, breadth of products and service portfolio, ability to provide affordable spare parts and service support for a longer duration, and extensive service network.



Intelligent Evacuation System Sourcing and Procurement Report: Pay-as-you-go pricing and cost-plus pricing are the most widely adopted pricing models in the intelligent evacuation system. Each pricing model offers optimum benefits and fitment in specific situations. Buyers should identify the model that suits their operations in the best manner and link supplier performance to the pricing models.



Kitchen Equipment - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global equipment finance spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Integrated Facility Management that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Integrated Facility Management TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge