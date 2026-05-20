Integrated Home Care Services Acquires Dina, Creating the Category-Defining Platform for In-Home Benefit Management

Combination pairs Integrated's decades of specialized home care benefit management expertise and value-based operational scale with Dina's AI-powered orchestration to make care in the home more effective, simple, and affordable for all.

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Home Care Services ("Integrated"), a leading in-home benefit manager with more than 30 years of experience helping health plans and risk-bearing organizations unlock the full potential of care in the home, today announced its acquisition of Dina Care ("Dina"), a leading AI-enabled care coordination and referral management platform.

Integrated Home Care Services, a leading in-home benefit manager with more than 30 years of experience helping health plans and risk-bearing organizations unlock the full potential of care in the home, today announced its acquisition of Dina Care, a leading AI-enabled care coordination and referral management platform.

As healthcare increasingly shifts into the home, health plans and risk-bearing organizations face mounting pressure to improve affordability, quality outcomes, member experience, and administrative efficiency. Yet despite the growing importance of home-based care, many organizations still struggle to harness the transformative potential of in-home benefits and care due to fragmented workflows, disconnected systems, provider network complexity, under-leveraged data insights and labor-intensive administrative processes.

The result is a significant gap between the promise of care in the home and the specialized operational infrastructure required to deliver it effectively and simply.

For more than three decades, Integrated has focused on closing that gap via its singular mission: helping health plans and risk-bearing organizations deliver more affordable, coordinated, and effective care in the home while improving the experience for members, providers, care management and network teams. The acquisition of Dina accelerates Integrated's mission by combining its deep utilization management, provider network, referral management, benefit fulfillment expertise, and value-based home care specialization with Dina's advanced AI-enabled care coordination, intelligent workflow automation, and digital workforce capabilities.

Together, we create the first comprehensive in-home benefit management and technology platform capable of meeting all health plans and risk-bearing organizations where they are on their care-in-the-home benefit transformation journey. The combined platform immediately supports:

The full array of in-home service categories: Home health, personal care, long-term services and supports (LTSS), durable medical equipment and supplies (DME), home infusion, private duty nursing, and other home-based services

All major lines of business and populations: Managed Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, Commercial, ACA Marketplace, Special Needs Plans, self-insured plan sponsors, and others

Flexible operating models: Supporting organizations at every stage of their in-home benefit and care transformation journey from a technology-platform solution that supercharges their internal care and network teams to fully delegated benefit management and hybrid models for organizations in between

AI-enabled operational capabilities: Advanced automation, digital workforce tools, and experienced home care specialists working together to improve outcomes, coordination, and administrative simplicity

National engagements: Serving millions of members nationwide stemming from more than 20 states with national capabilities and proven results at scale

As part of the transaction, Ashish V. Shah, Founder and CEO of Dina, will join Integrated as Chief Product & Technology Officer, where he will lead product strategy, technology innovation, and the company's AI-driven platform initiatives.

"The future of healthcare will increasingly be built in the home, but the operational infrastructure supporting in-home care has lagged far behind the complexity and scale of modern healthcare," said Shah. "By combining Integrated's deep, value-based in-home benefit management expertise with Dina's AI-enabled technology platform, we have a unique opportunity to serve as the industry's benefit management infrastructure layer — improving outcomes, coordination, and experience for patients, providers, and health plans alike."

"Given the mounting pressures on health plans and risk-bearing organizations—to improve outcomes, member experience, and administrative efficiency while lowering costs—alongside the industry's shift toward home-centered care, the case for reimagining in-home benefit management has never been clearer," said Christopher Bradbury, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Home Care Services. "Dina's platform and AI capabilities align perfectly with Integrated's mission: to meet health plans and risk-bearing organizations wherever they are on their in-home care transformation journey, helping them achieve better outcomes, simpler administration, and greater affordability. Whether they're looking to supercharge their internal care and network teams, pursue fully delegated benefit management, or find a hybrid approach in between, we have the platform and expertise to deliver."

About Integrated Home Care Services

Integrated Home Care Services (Integrated) is a leading national in-home benefit manager helping health plans, risk-bearing provider organizations, and other plan sponsors unlock the full potential of care in the home. Integrated's solutions are purpose-built to improve outcomes, enhance member experience, simplify administration and deliver sustained affordability while advancing payors' value-based strategies for in-home care benefits. Integrated's benefit management solutions include utilization management, network management, referral management, care coordination and claims processing and payment for all major care services in the home - Home health, personal care, long-term services and supports (LTSS), durable medical equipment and supplies (DME), home infusion, private duty nursing, and other home-based services. Integrated supports in-home benefit management across the total member population including Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, Commercial, ACA, Special Needs Plans, Risk-Bearing Organizations, Self-Insured Plans and Others. Integrated combines over 30 years of value-based home care benefit management expertise and experienced home care specialists, and AI-enabled capabilities to support health plans and risk-based organizations wherever they are in their in-home benefit and care transformation journey — whether looking to supercharge their internal care and network management teams, partner for broader delegated benefit management support services, or pursue a hybrid approach. Learn more at IHCSCorp.com.

About Dina

Dina is a leading care-at-home network management and coordination platform helping health plans, PACE organizations, and provider groups deliver high-quality, in-home care to complex populations. Through its AI-powered technology and national network of credentialed providers, Dina streamlines the contracting, coordination, fulfillment, and oversight of home-based services — including personal care, home health, hospice, and supplemental benefits. Dina's platform enables organizations to improve member access, accelerate starts of care, reduce administrative burden, and drive better health outcomes by connecting patients to the right services at the right time in the home. Dina partners with some of the nation's most innovative healthcare organizations to advance the shift toward home- and community-based care. Learn more at DinaCare.com.

For More Information

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SOURCE Integrated Home Care Services, Inc.