Integrated Oncology Network Announces Strategic Partnership with Southwest Urology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and CLEVELAND, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Oncology Network (ION), a nationwide leader in oncology and healthcare management services, and Southwest Urology, a market-leading urology practice, have announced a strategic partnership creating a new multi-specialty platform throughout the greater Cleveland, Ohio market. ION's strategic infrastructure resources and multi-specialty management capabilities coupled with Southwest Urology's service line expertise and in-market relationships align with ION's multi-specialty development strategy.

"This new venture with Southwest Urology represents a pivotal moment in ION's strategic direction. Our entrance into the urology space with such a highly-respected practice strengthens our capabilities and positions ION to continue growing specialty networks across the country," said Josh Johnson, ION CEO.

By incorporating ION's proven practice management services into its clinical operations, Southwest Urology can focus its resources on providing excellent clinical care through a now expanded portfolio of specialty services. This new portfolio of services enables Southwest Urology to offer quality, compassionate care to its already well-established market base while tapping into unexplored markets in the greater Cleveland area.

"Our partnership with ION is a way to strategically position SWU for growth within the rapidly changing health care delivery environment we face locally and nationwide. From our inception, growth and development of services have been the foundation upon which we have built our practice. Together with ION, we will continue to provide quality, comprehensive urological services to our patients at competitive costs. I am excited to become part of a national footprint of specialty care as it relates to urology," said Dr. Michael Barkoukis, President of Southwest Urology and a founding member.

"Southwest Urology is proud to partner with ION and leverage ION's broad spectrum of services enabling us to offer additional and much needed healthcare services to our patients. We are confident that both organizations will play to each other's strengths as we embark on this new partnership," said Claudio Zanin, Southwest Urology CEO.

About ION

ION partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest oncology services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to 49 centers in 16 states, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit www.ionetwork.com.

About Southwest Urology

Southwest Urology provides urinary treatment and care to patients throughout the greater Cleveland area. With seven office locations, Southwest Urology is capable of providing quality care to patients close to home. For more information, visit www.southwesturology.com.

