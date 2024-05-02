INTEGRATED ONCOLOGY NETWORK ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF UROLOGY PARTNERS, LLC

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Oncology Network, LLC ("ION"), a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak"), today announced the acquisition of Urology Partners, LLC.

Urology Partners, LLC is a renowned private practice urology group with a history of providing exceptional care to the community for over 50 years. This acquisition brings together two leading Cleveland area urology providers, Southwest Urology and Urology Partners, LLC, uniting to enhance urologic care in the region. Leveraging Southwest Urology's expertise as an ION partner, we are poised to expand our services and offer a broader range of urologic healthcare solutions to the greater Cleveland area. Alongside our longtime ION partner, Northern Ohio Regional Cancer Center, we have significantly increased our capacity to deliver comprehensive cancer care, including advanced prostate cancer treatment, throughout Ohio. This expanded presence enables us to provide our patients with even greater value and enhanced care.

Barry Tanner, CEO of Integrated Oncology Network, said, "With Urology Partners, LLC now part of our network, we can offer a larger footprint and expanded urologic healthcare services to the greater Cleveland area. This partnership underscores our commitment to deliver comprehensive, top-tier care in our communities."

Urology Partners physician James A. Kontak, M.D., said, "Joining forces with ION enables us to enhance our commitment to delivering top-notch urological care while expanding our reach and resources to serve our patients better."

Dr. Michael Barkoukis of Southwest Urology, remarked, "The expanded presence of urology care in Cleveland signifies a significant milestone for our community. With increased resources and expertise, we're able to provide comprehensive care to more patients, ensuring top-quality treatment. ION's effort to merge these two distinguished urology groups, leveraging the combined expertise to enhance the standard of care, is truly remarkable."

SouthWest Urology and Urology Partners have locations throughout greater Cleveland and are accepting new patients.

About Integrated Oncology Network

Integrated Oncology Network partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to more than 60 centers across the country, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit www.ionetwork.com .

About Urology Partners, LLC

Urology Partners, LLC is a private practice group providing urologic care in the Cleveland community for 50+ years. Urology Partners, LLC offers comprehensive urologic services, including men's and women's health, urologic cancer therapy, and robotic and minimally invasive surgery. For more information, visit www.urologypartners.net.

About SouthWest Urology

SouthWest Urology is led by a team of highly trained urology specialists who offer state-of-the-art urological care in a warm, caring, and patient-centered setting. Offering men and women urologic care, comprehensive urologic cancer care and clinical navigation for a variety of urologic conditions, we strive to reach the highest degree of excellence, which has earned us an outstanding reputation in our community. For more information, visit www.southwesturology.com.

