Integrated Polymer Solutions Acquires Seal Science, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Polymer Solutions, Inc. ("IPS"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Seal Science, Inc. ("SSI" or "the Company").

Seal Science is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered elastomeric sealing solutions for long-lived aerospace, naval, medical, and industrial applications. The Company specializes in difficult-to-produce, low-volume, high-mix components and boasts a comprehensive set of material science and compound formulation capabilities across polymers, fabrics, and electromagnetic ("EMI") and radio frequency interference ("RFI") materials. Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Seal Science has continually invested to create a best-in-class engineered components and materials science platform serving some of the country's most critical national defense programs.

Adam Tuliper, Co-Owner of Seal Science, said, "We are excited to partner with IPS to continue the tradition of problem solving, collaboration, and engineering excellence that has defined Seal Science since my father Rick founded the Company many years ago. Throughout this process, my sister Amy and I have been impressed by the team at IPS and their vision for the future, and we are confident that Seal Science has found the right partner to guide it into the future."

Rich McManus, President and CEO of IPS, commented, "When we were first introduced to Adam, Amy, and the SSI team, we immediately identified the Company as an ideal fit within IPS' strategy of creating a world-class materials science business. Over the course of its history, Seal Science has developed an enviable track record of customer service, innovation, and quality that matches perfectly with our values at IPS. We believe the future for Seal Science is bright and we take the responsibility of stewarding the company through its next chapter of growth very seriously."

About Integrated Polymer Solutions

Integrated Polymer Solutions is a leader in designing and engineering elastomeric components and tools for aerospace, military, medical and specialty industrial markets. The company's products utilize advanced materials designed to exceptionally tight tolerances for high-performance applications. IPS' products include elastomeric seals, gaskets, tooling, hoses, ablatives, EMI/RFI/thermal shielding products, encapsulated O-rings and composite APU plenums and ducts. For more information, visit www.integratedpolymersolutions.com .

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses in high value industries. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information visit www.arcline.com .

