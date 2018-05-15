Integrated Ventures Reports $242,634 in Revenues Since Launching It's Cryptocurrency Operations

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 total revenues were $242,634 , comprised of $136,998 in crypto-currency mining revenues and $105,636 in revenues from sales of crypto-currency mining equipment.

The Company's corporate and operational milestones are highlighted below:

On 01/23/2018, INTV has closed an equity based $750,000 funding round, by issuing Restricted Preferred Stock.

funding round, by issuing Restricted Preferred Stock. On 04/18/2018, INTV has executed Asset Purchase Agreement, consisting of 150 assorted Bitmain mining rigs (valued at $225,000 ) and $175,000 in cash, in equity based transaction

has executed Asset Purchase Agreement, consisting of 150 assorted Bitmain mining rigs (valued at ) and in cash, in equity based transaction On 05/03/2018, INTV has executed another Asset Purchase Agreement, consisting of 97 assorted Bitmain mining rigs (valued at $125,000 ) and $200,000 in cash, in equity based transaction.

) and in cash, in equity based transaction. On 05/04/2018, INTV settled with LG Capital and retired $125,000 Note Payable.

Note Payable. INTV has finished Q3 with 8,858,733 million shares issued and 7,396,251 million shares in trading float.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc, comments: "We are very pleased with financial progress made for past 6 months. The results for Q3/2018, feature a debt free Balance Sheet, anchored by $1,139,138 (up from $296,280) in mining equipment assets and cash position of $151,951 (up from $31,082). Revenues for Q3, came in the lower range, due to the weakness in digital currency markets, however the Company took advantage of market conditions and acquired additional mining equipment at discounted pricing. We expect cryptocurrency markets to recover in next 45 days, just in time as our PA and NJ locations will become fully operational. Our goal is to have over 820 assorted rigs connected and generating revenues by June 15, 2018."

About Integrated Ventures Inc: technology holdings company with focus on acquiring, launching and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector ("BitcoLab"), mainly in digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, sales of branded mining rigs ("Nemesis") and blockchain software development ("LoanFunder").

***About Cryptocurrency Investments & Risks***

