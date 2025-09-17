Integrated Water Services, Inc. Signs Representative Agreement with GP Jager

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Water Services, Inc. (IWS), a pioneer in modular water and wastewater treatment and reuse systems, today announced a new representative agreement with GP Jager, a UFT Company, effective September 3, 2025. This strategic partnership will expand the availability of IWS's turnkey solutions to municipal clients in New York and upper New Jersey.

Owned by Sciens Water, a prominent investor in the U.S. water sector, IWS provides comprehensive water and wastewater treatment solutions across diverse end markets in North America. By partnering with GP Jager, IWS will leverage its deep market expertise and established relationships to better serve the growing demand for innovative water management solutions in New York and upper New Jersey.

Headquartered in Boonton, New Jersey, GP Jager represents over eighty manufacturers of water and wastewater treatment in New York and New Jersey.

"This partnership with GP Jager is a significant step in our growth strategy for the Northeast," said Rajan Luthra, CCO of IWS. "Their extensive experience and relationships in New York and New Jersey will be invaluable as we bring our complete, turnkey solutions to new municipal clients. We are confident that this collaboration will not only expand our market reach but also enhance our ability to deliver sustainable and reliable water infrastructure."

"We are proud to represent Integrated Water Services and their cutting-edge solutions," said Gegory P. Jager, President of GP Jager. "IWS's comprehensive approach and reputation for delivering complex projects efficiently align perfectly with our commitment to providing communities with the best possible solutions. We are excited to combine our strengths to tackle the region's most pressing water challenges and build a long and successful partnership."

About Integrated Water Services, Inc.

IWS is the leading provider of turnkey water, wastewater, and recycle/reuse systems for municipal, residential, commercial, and industrial customers. By harnessing expertise in design, construction, treatment technology, and comprehensive services, IWS offers seamless and cost-effective solutions to address all water-related challenges.

About GP Jager

With an expanded product line, territory and sales force, GP Jager's product offering includes virtually every biological process, filtration, clarification, disinfection, chemical feed and mechanical equipment available today. Their expert sales force has over 250 years of engineering and plant operator's experience.

About Sciens Water Opportunities Management, LLC

Sciens Water, the majority shareholder of IWS, is an affiliate of Sciens Capital Management, LLC, an alternative asset management firm founded in 1994. With headquarters in New York and offices in London and Guernsey, Sciens launched the Sciens Water Opportunities Fund in 2018 to invest in the U.S. water sector. Sciens' approach is to identify the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water and wastewater industry today and solve them through the formation and development of platform companies that seek to meet these challenges on a national scale with a high level of purpose and impact on health, the environment, and local economies. Sciens owns platform companies in several water sub-sectors, including utilities, treatment, storage, financing, and digital infrastructure.

