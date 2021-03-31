Integration between delivery.com platform and Ordermark to offer improvements in online ordering

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for online ordering today announced its web and app are now fully integrated with Ordermark, a California-based restaurant online ordering management company.

Now, with the Ordermark platform, orders placed on delivery.com's apps or website nationwide are streamlined with fast and easy printing directly at partner restaurants. Ordermark's solution enables a more efficient experience for both customers and restaurants -- customers get faster delivery or can order pick up from their favorite restaurants and restaurants can grow their revenue.

"We welcome delivery.com and their users to the fast-growing Ordermark restaurant platform," said Alex Canter, CEO of Ordermark. "We are helping thousands of restaurants increase their business with one click control of all online ordering and this partnership will further expand all of our restaurant partners' reach."

"Working with Ordermark will enable us to better serve both restaurants and customers on our platform,'' said Nat Brogadir, CBO of delivery.com. "We're excited to streamline orders for busy restaurants and assist in their growth."

Ordermark is a proven restaurant platform that simplifies the complications of the delivery business for restaurants by enabling one click control of all digital orders and menus across all delivery providers. Streamlined to a single dashboard and printer, the Ordermark technology enables restaurants to build efficiencies and grow their businesses nationwide.

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than two and a half million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 19,000 local businesses in more than 2,000 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

About Ordermark

Ordermark (ordermark.com) and Nextbite are pioneers and leaders in the fast-growing virtual restaurant business. Together they help restaurants to be more successful in the emerging growing off-premise dining model by providing the only complete solution for existing restaurants that pairs a streamlined ordering and delivery platform with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands. Nextbite creates a portfolio of delivery-only restaurant concepts with high-quality, chef-inspired menus available through all major delivery apps and optimized to work seamlessly as part of the Ordermark platform.

