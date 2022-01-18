Integrative Medicine Nurse Practitioner Kimberly Cabe Joins Forum Health Clarkston

FLINT, Mich., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health Clarkston, an integrative and functional medicine practice part of the nationwide Forum Health network, welcomes Kimberly Cabe, NP to its practice.

Forum Health Clarkston, previously Nuview Nutrition, is led by Cindy Crandell, RN, CN and specializes in functional medicine and nutrition.

"Kimberly is truly driven by making a difference in each of her patient's lives," said Cindy Crandell, RN, CN. "She cares about the why and healing the whole person. I'm thrilled to welcome her to the team."

Kimberly brings 20 years of healthcare experience to this role and a passion for root-cause, compassionate care.

"My journey to integrative medicine is deeply personal," said Kimberly Cabe, NP. "I value research and discovering the root of illness - both for myself and my patients. I'm excited to join Forum Health Clarkston where I know this passion is supported."

Kimberly began as a registered nurse, received her master's degree in nursing as a family nurse practitioner, and graduated from George Washington University with a master's degree in integrative medicine in 2019. As a nurse practitioner, she worked in neurology then shifted her focus to functional medicine and family practice.

"Kimberly is a leader and has great initiative using the integrative approach to healing," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "She's the type of practitioner we look for to join Forum Health."

Kimberly strives to reach a diverse and broad population by gaining experience in pre-pregnancy optimization, prenatal wellness, and holistic pediatric care.

"I'm proud of the talent joining our Forum Health clinics," said Phil Hagerman, chief executive officer at Forum Health. "Kimberly has proved herself to be a strong patient advocate and will make our Clarkston location even stronger."

