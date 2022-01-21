Integrative Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL now offers the latest in patient support and service through the Hybrid Choice™ Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP) , the nation's leading full- service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Kalpesh Patel, M.D., an internist who specializes in integrative medicine with a practice called "Advanced Integrative Medicine" in Plainfield, IL, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that offers patients comprehensive care and peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and patient.

Integrative medicine is a unique style of medicine that combines traditional medicine with alternative therapies to deliver whole-person care. Dr. Patel's Hybrid Choice concierge program is an extension of that approach. It allows him to provide the utmost in support and service to those patients who feel they need it, while continuing to serve the traditional patients in his practice as well.

"As an integrative medicine specialist, many of my patients come to me because they want a greater emphasis on preventive wellness, or they are suffering from a chronic illness," says Dr. Patel. "It takes time to explore all of the unique factors that go into one's personal health, to help them set wellness goals and to keep patients motivated to meet those goals. My Hybrid Choice program is excellent option, because, it gives me the critical gift of time."

The pressure on medical practices today has been difficult for physicians and patients alike. Doctors are forced to see more and more patients, which can result in appointments that feel depersonalized or rushed. The Hybrid Choice program by CCP is a way for physicians to combat that hurried pace and get back to practicing a relaxed, compassionate and comprehensive style of medicine. It's a good solution because it empowers patients to choose the level of support they want: they can choose to join the concierge program if they feel they would benefit from a closer doctor/patient relationship, or they can remain patients in the physician's traditional practice. No patients are dismissed, and physicians continue to accept insurance programs as before. The program is especially important to physicians now, who are struggling to recover from the financial impact of COVID-19. The Concierge Choice membership fee provides relief for practices with a reliable income source generated outside of patient visits.

Benefits of membership in Dr. Patel's Hybrid Choice program include the ability to reach him directly, even after hours, same-day/next-day appointments, more time together in relaxed appointments that start on time, enhanced medical advocacy with all other health providers and a greater emphasis on preventive health and wellness. He also includes lifestyle coaching, such as nutrition and fitness assessments, and complimentary membership is also extended to the 18-26 year old children of members.

For more information on Dr. Patel's Hybrid Choice program, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected]

About Kalpesh Patel, MD

Dr. Kalpesh Patel is a board-certified physician in Internal Medicine. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and went on to receive his M.D. degree from Ross University. After completing his Internal Medicine residency at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, Illinois, he decided to make the Western Suburbs his home. As his way of giving back, Dr. Patel precepts nurse practitioner students, physician assistant and medical students.

Dr. Patel was also named 2014 Physician of the Year by the nursing staff of Rush Copley Hospital and has received the Rush Copley Patient Quality and Safety Award.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 26 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md .

