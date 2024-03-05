Integreon Announces New Chief Technology Officer

Appointment furthers commitment to lead the outsourced legal, creative and business solutions industry in the application of enabling technology.

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integreon, a trusted worldwide provider of legal, creative and business outsourced services, announced today that John Wei has joined the company as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Executive Vice President (EVP) aligning Integreon's technology capabilities with its strategic business objectives. This also includes advancing both client delivery and company-wide efficiencies.

John is a seasoned technology professional who joins Integreon from Comerica Bank, where he served as CTO and Senior Vice President. John has also held senior leadership positions at several companies including Emergent Holdings, DXC Technology, and Hewlett Packard (HP). In these roles, John developed broad-based leadership experience in areas including profit and loss accountability, growth strategy, digital transformation, architecture and operations.

"John's background in leading technology strategies for multiple high-profile companies makes him an excellent fit for Integreon and his innovative insights will add immediate value for our clients worldwide," said Subroto Mukerji, Chief Executive Officer at Integreon. "We are eager to continue expanding our services with innovative, cutting-edge technologies that will help our clients' businesses thrive in this ever-evolving market, and John's industry expertise will advance those efforts."

John brings extensive technical expertise in areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, and regulatory compliance. Additionally, he has a depth of experience applying technology within complex fields such as financial services, technology services, and software product development.

"Integreon is a leader in GenAI and is actively working to integrate this technology with its expertise in a manner that is effective and straightforward for its customers," said John. "The company is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the way AI is used in the legal, marketing, and financial services sectors, which traditionally rely heavily on manual processes for managing unstructured data like emails and documents. With the company's all-in embrace of GenAI, supported by a seasoned leadership team, I am eager to move forward its technology-driven approach to delivering enhanced value."

John is a Board Director at the Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce (APACC), a member of the IBM Financial Services Cloud Council, and Harvard Business Review Advisory Council. He holds a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems from the University of Detroit Mercy and has completed undergraduate studies in Electrical Engineering at Technische Universität Berlin. John is a Harvard Business School alumni and graduate of the PLDA program.

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of legal, creative and business outsourced services to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 3,500+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 50+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital , a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm with over $5 billion of assets under management.

