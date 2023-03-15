Integreon Appoints Mark R. Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, to Board of Directors

FARGO, N.D. and LONDON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integreon, a trusted global provider of legal and business outsourced services, announced today that Mark R. Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, has joined its Board of Directors.

Mark will serve on Integreon's Board of Directors in a non-executive role and advise Integreon's CEO, Subroto Mukerji, and Integreon's senior management team on strategic initiatives, acquisitions, technology, partnerships and other key aspects of the business. Integreon was acquired by EagleTree Partners V, an investment fund managed by EagleTree Capital, in June 2021.

"Mark is one of the most accomplished and respected professionals in the legal services industry, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome him to our board" said Subroto. "With his decades of leadership experience within the legal services market and track record of success, he will be a valuable asset to our team."

"Integreon is an industry leader that is well positioned to expand and innovate its current services as well as deepen its partnerships with other industry innovators and technology companies," said Mark. "I am honored to become the board's latest member and I look forward to working alongside Subroto and the rest of Integreon's talented professionals."

In addition to his board role with Integreon, Mark serves as the CEO of Magna Legal Services, a leading litigation support services company which provides services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies.

Previously, he served as the President and CEO of Kroll Ontrack, a leading legal technology company with over 1200 employees and 35 offices in 20 countries. Mark has also held senior positions leading businesses at Huron Consulting and Axiom Global and worked for 17 years at the global law firm of DLA Piper as a corporate partner and M&A attorney.

Mark holds a JD from Columbia University School of Law, an MBA from the University of Maryland / Beijing University for International Business and Economics, an MSc in International Relations from The London School of Economics and Political Science, and a BA in Political Science from the University of Illinois.

"Mark has a deep understanding of Integreon's legal service lines, and we are thrilled that Mark has joined the Integreon board," said Anup Bagaria Co-Managing Partner at EagleTree Capital. "Mark's strategic insights and perspectives will be invaluable to Integreon's growth and brand position in the market," added Rohan Rai, Partner at EagleTree Capital.

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of creative, business, and legal outsourced services to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 3,500+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 50+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital , a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm with over $5 billion of assets under management.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with over $5 billion of assets under management, that has completed over 40 private equity investments and over 80 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Integreon