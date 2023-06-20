Integris Creates Separate Division Servicing Community Banks, Financial Institutions Following Merger with CalTech

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, national IT Managed Service Provider, Integris, launched a new division specializing in servicing financial institutions. The Integris Financial Institution Division (Integris FID) will provide focused IT expertise for community banks, credit unions and other financial institutions who require teams dedicated to meeting increasing demands and protecting their systems. Integris FID was established following the company's merger with CalTech in early 2023. The merger added more than 160 IT Banking, security and service delivery professionals to the Integris team and allowed for a nation-wide expansion of CalTech's existing footprint in the community banking space.

"After merging with CalTech, it became increasingly clear that this team offers a premium level of customer service and understanding for all financial institution clients they serve. We are excited to give our talented experts a nation-wide platform to continue and expand their service to community banks and credit unions—who, right now, need secure and scalable IT more than ever," says Rashaad Bajwa, Chief Executive Officer of Integris. Bajwa says the Financial Institution Division marks the beginning of an effort to establish multiple divisions servicing industry-specific IT needs.

"While the last few months have provided some uncertainty and stress for the banking industry as a whole; we are doubling down on our commitment to our community banking colleagues. We fully understand the importance of secure, reliable IT systems and how that fits into their business model and regulatory burden. We are thrilled to partner with Integris (who shares the same vision) as the Financial Institution Division and expand our ability to serve these clients nation-wide," says Michael Adams, President of the Integris Financial Institution Division. Integris FID was recently honored with the "Five Star Award" by the Independent Bankers Association of Texas for providing excellent service and innovative solutions to help community banks grow, enhance profits and gain efficiency. Going forward, this will allow financial institution clients in each of Integris' existing regions to be serviced by Integris FID.

About Integris:

Integris is a premium, national, managed IT services provider, dedicated to helping our customers stay one step ahead of their IT infrastructure and data safety needs. For more information on Integris FID, please visit: Financial IT Services | Financial Managed IT Integris (integrisit.com)

SOURCE Integris