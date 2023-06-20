Integris Creates Separate Division Servicing Community Banks, Financial Institutions Following Merger with CalTech

News provided by

Integris

20 Jun, 2023, 12:07 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, national IT Managed Service Provider, Integris, launched a new division specializing in servicing financial institutions. The Integris Financial Institution Division (Integris FID) will provide focused IT expertise for community banks, credit unions and other financial institutions who require teams dedicated to meeting increasing demands and protecting their systems. Integris FID was established following the company's merger with CalTech in early 2023. The merger added more than 160 IT Banking, security and service delivery professionals to the Integris team and allowed for a nation-wide expansion of CalTech's existing footprint in the community banking space.

"After merging with CalTech, it became increasingly clear that this team offers a premium level of customer service and understanding for all financial institution clients they serve. We are excited to give our talented experts a nation-wide platform to continue and expand their service to community banks and credit unions—who, right now, need secure and scalable IT more than ever," says Rashaad Bajwa, Chief Executive Officer of Integris. Bajwa says the Financial Institution Division marks the beginning of an effort to establish multiple divisions servicing industry-specific IT needs.

"While the last few months have provided some uncertainty and stress for the banking industry as a whole; we are doubling down on our commitment to our community banking colleagues. We fully understand the importance of secure, reliable IT systems and how that fits into their business model and regulatory burden. We are thrilled to partner with Integris (who shares the same vision) as the Financial Institution Division and expand our ability to serve these clients nation-wide," says Michael Adams, President of the Integris Financial Institution Division. Integris FID was recently honored with the "Five Star Award" by the Independent Bankers Association of Texas for providing excellent service and innovative solutions to help community banks grow, enhance profits and gain efficiency. Going forward, this will allow financial institution clients in each of Integris' existing regions to be serviced by Integris FID.

About Integris:  
Integris is a premium, national, managed IT services provider, dedicated to helping our customers stay one step ahead of their IT infrastructure and data safety needs. For more information on Integris FID, please visit: Financial IT Services | Financial Managed IT Integris (integrisit.com)

SOURCE Integris

Also from this source

IT Service Provider, Integris, Purchases Texas-Based CalTech to Build National Community Banking Vertical

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.