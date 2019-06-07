INTEGRIS Health Selects Health Catalyst to Drive Enterprise-Wide Performance Improvement

SALT LAKE CITY and OKLAHOMA CITY, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst®, Inc., a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to health care organizations, announced today that INTEGRIS Health, Oklahoma's largest not-for-profit health system, will use the Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™) across its network to drive data-informed clinical, operational, and financial performance improvements.

The effort will centralize data from INTEGRIS's Epic electronic health record (EHR) system, and from financial, operational and patient satisfaction systems to DOS, a health care-specific, cloud-based, open, flexible, and scalable platform, providing a single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from disparate software systems. DOS is deeply embedded with health care domain knowledge, enabling a broad range of analytics pinpointing opportunities for measurable improvements across the enterprise.

"A key strategy for INTEGRIS is to provide our caregivers with great clinical and business intelligence to help them continuously improve the care we provide," said Timothy Pehrson, president and CEO of INTEGRIS. "Health care is so complex that physicians and business leaders need robust tools to turn data into information, and information into action. Health Catalyst provides the perfect blend of data science and tools that INTEGRIS caregivers need to improve care and value to the people we serve. We are excited about this partnership."

INTEGRIS-affiliated hospitals contain more than 1,800 licensed beds and approximately 1,400 physicians and 10,500 employees. INTEGRIS has 11 Centers of Excellence, along with research, staff education, support groups for patients and their families and educational programs for the community. With more than 300 access points across the state, approximately 60 percent of Oklahomans live within 30 miles of a facility or physician included in the INTEGRIS organization.

Health Catalyst analytics applications built on the DOS platform address the most pressing concerns of health care organizations, including managing population health; gaining a comprehensive view of the true cost of care; empowering executive decision support with a dashboard view of enterprise-wide performance; benchmarking and prioritizing improvement opportunities; and monitoring, detecting, predicting and preventing threats to patient safety, before harm can occur.

"Equipping our talented providers with robust and accurate analytics will fuel exponential improvement in clinical outcomes that drive value for our patients and communities," said Tommy Ibrahim, M.D., executive vice president and chief physician executive of INTEGRIS. "After an extensive review of multiple vendors, we are pleased to partner with Health Catalyst to execute on this important strategy to deliver clinical, operational and financial excellence at INTEGRIS."

In combination with Health Catalyst's world-class outcome-improvement services, DOS fuels improvements across enterprises by integrating and analyzing critical data from over 200 of the most widely-used data sources, and delivering real-time decision support for clinicians, administrators and other healthcare professionals.

"We believe that Health Catalyst offers the most mature analytics toolset in the health care market today," said Benjamin Mansalis, M.D., vice president of clinical and business intelligence at INTEGRIS. "Our partnership with Health Catalyst will empower caregivers with key insights to deliver the highest quality and value of care to the patients of INTEGRIS."

INTEGRIS will have access to Health Catalyst's full library of technology solutions and content culled from the company's outcomes-improvement work with health systems across the country.

"INTEGRIS is an innovative, forward-thinking, care-quality leader whom we are proud to support in continued excellence across all areas of healthcare delivery," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "It is no surprise INTEGRIS recognized that a holistic perspective combined with granular insight is necessary to drive significant and sustainable improvements as more value-based care arrangements take hold. We are committed to driving value-based, enterprise-wide data-informed decisions which result in measurable outcomes that ensure INTEGRIS maintains its upward trajectory and fulfills its patient-centric mission across the region."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Our customers leverage our cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records, and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as our analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. We envision a future in which all healthcare decisions are data-informed. Learn more at www.healthcatalyst.com.

About INTEGRIS Health

INTEGRIS, the largest Oklahoma-owned not-for-profit health system in the state, is known for innovation and unparalleled quality offering advanced treatment options and specialties found nowhere else in the region.

For more information contact:

Todd Stein

Amendola Communications

510-417-0612

tstein@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE Health Catalyst

Related Links

http://www.healthcatalyst.com

