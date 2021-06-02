Integrity acquires data-driven call center Unified Health to expand services for Medicare beneficiaries

Bryan Hunsaker built Unified Health to help millions of Americans more easily access the health and drug coverage they need most through contact centers that utilize proprietary technology and data to transform the insurance experience. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this market-leading digital telesales brokerage provides education and ongoing support through robust telephony and online programs. Its team of highly knowledgeable licensed insurance agents guides consumers through the intricacies of the healthcare system. As a result of this innovative approach, Unified Health has achieved best-in-class retention rates for its carrier partners. Unified Health's hundreds of career broker agents have handled almost four million consumer interactions over the past year, and annually help more than 60,000 Americans enroll into new Medicare plans and access coverage and benefits that improve their quality of life.

"Unified Health is one of the largest, most innovative and fastest growing telesales agencies in the country," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Their focus on the consumer — and meeting them where they are — has helped them achieve some of the highest consumer engagement rates the industry has ever seen."

"At Integrity, we have a passion for innovating insurance and streamlining the experience for everyone," continued Adams. "We use our proprietary technology and data to meet customers where they are and to make sure they have the coverage they need, when they need it most. Combining Integrity's resources with Unified Health's own technology, expertise and relentless focus on the consumer's individual circumstances will lead to better outcomes for all stakeholders."

"Unified Health's core mission is assisting members with the most important health decisions they make," explained Bryan Hunsaker, CEO of Unified Health. "Our goal through this process is to empower our agents with the tools and technology that can help them develop deep relationships of trust with their clients. We specialize in enrolling, managing and caring for our members throughout their lifetime. We connect our customers with their providers, their specialists, their pharmacist and more, essentially providing a full 360-degree data-driven level of care. Each member we serve develops a relationship with a specific agent they can contact throughout their healthcare journey — an agent who knows and understands their unique circumstances."

"In order to serve more Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, we needed to continue to scale quickly," continued Hunsaker. "Integrity's track record of ingenuity and focus on innovation makes them the perfect partner for us. This partnership provides opportunities for our agents, expands our capabilities with carriers and allows us to meet our members wherever they are. We can now reach well beyond our capabilities and we can't wait to help more Americans get the coverage they need."

As they strive to transform the industry, Integrity works to remove barriers that keep Americans from obtaining the benefits they qualify for. Partnering with Unified Health will better position Integrity to provide specialized service to each customer, enabling them to receive the right products and benefits for their personal needs. The partnership also expands Unified Health's ability to offer additional quality of life benefits like dental, vision, hearing, meal delivery, transportation services and more.

"Unified Health's dedicated telephonic agents do an incredible job using their proprietary system to serve thousands of individuals with compassion and care, getting to know their unique life circumstances, and identifying the benefits and resources they're able to receive," said Anne Wood, Chief Marketing Officer of Integrity. "It's a level of customized care that has helped them achieve historically high member engagement and retention rates. Integrity's strong support, significant resources and powerful technology platform will only increase Unified's capacity to help even more Americans navigate the complexities of enrollment and receive all the life-changing Medicare benefits they deserve."

Unified Health will integrate its agents' deep expertise with Integrity's powerful and innovative resources, including advanced data and analytics, product development and the MedicareCENTER platform. Unified Health will also gain access to the specialties of fellow industry-leading Integrity partners, including CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions. They will also have the opportunity to partner with Integrity's leading call centers, Connexion Point and SeniorCare Benefits. Utilizing Integrity's centralized business functions, such as accounting, IT, human resources, marketing, legal and compliance, empowers Unified Health to focus on scaling its business — and providing stronger, more personalized solutions for its customers.

"Integrity is all about innovating insurance across the board — there is no part of the industry that we are not committed to enhancing," said Steve Young, Board Chairman of Integrity. "By combining Integrity's technology with Unified Health's commitment to member support and retention, we are continuing to reimagine what streamlining the insurance experience makes possible for all Americans."

In addition, Unified Health employees will receive meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan.

"Unified Health is successful because of our employees — the compassion they show our customers each day is the key to our success," said Whittney Smith, Executive Vice President of Unified Health. "Integrity places the same value on its employees, and that's a big reason why we see this partnership as a perfect fit. It means so much to us to reward the dedication of our employees with meaningful ownership. This is truly a dream partnership for us and I'm excited to see what our future holds together."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 370,000 independent agents who service more than eight million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $8 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Unified Health

Unified Health is a leading, innovative call center that uses proprietary technology and data to help build lasting relationships with Medicare beneficiaries. Their compassionate, tech-enabled brokers carefully guide consumers through the complexities of the healthcare system, helping them access the coverage, benefits and care they need and deserve. Understanding each member's unique situation, providing personalized solutions and working to ensure a lifetime of protection are all hallmarks of Unified Health and each of its exceptional career agents. For more information, visit www.unifiedhealth.com.

