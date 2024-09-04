Integrity's robust, service-oriented systems will empower Senior Insurance Solutions agents to more holistically meet the health and life coverage needs of the evolving senior market

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Senior Insurance Solutions, an independent marketing organization based in Cleveland, Tennessee, and led by Jacob Anderson. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Senior Insurance Solutions Enhances Capabilities to Serve Market More Holistically through Integrity Partnership

With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Senior Insurance Solutions founder Jacob Anderson has thoughtfully established a reputation for dedicated service that surpasses client expectations. The agency offers Medicare and life insurance products to the senior market with a focus on providing the service and choices clients deserve. The members of Anderson's highly proficient team find deep satisfaction in building relationships with carriers and consumers to create the best possible outcomes. Their compassion and perseverance have increased the quality of life for thousands of consumers and their families.

"As a forward-thinking and incredibly kind leader, Jacob understands the value of relationships and partnerships. Just like Integrity, his team is focused on providing unmatched service to make a real impact on the lives of clients," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Our game-changing, turnkey Integrity Technology's Suite of Solutions enhances Senior Insurance Solutions' current capabilities and empowers its agents to serve clients even more effectively. It's exciting to see what a thriving company like Senior Insurance Solutions can do with the technology and resources that Integrity offers. This elevation of greater growth and future success is the 'Integrity Effect' in action — and we can't wait to come alongside Jacob and his team to support this next phase of service-centered milestones!"

"We have deep respect for the wisdom, integrity and perspective of the seniors we serve," explained Jacob Anderson, President of Senior Insurance Solutions. "It is our mission to do whatever it takes to help them navigate the Medicare system and find the right solutions for their needs. Our partnership with Integrity offers tremendous advantages throughout the entire process. For the first time, our agents can utilize a robust CRM with an integrated lead system through LeadCENTER and MedicareCENTER, which provides indispensable insights and increased efficiency. Additionally, Integrity's incomparable support streamlines the process of onboarding new agents and helps them grow their business. Our industry is evolving quickly, and we know we've made the best decision for our agents and consumers by partnering with the company that is leading the way in insurtech innovation."

Offered exclusively to partners, the Integrity platform provides transformative support for every aspect of business growth, from technology advancements to leadership guidance. Its Suite of Solutions includes exciting resources such as MedicareCENTER, which combines instantaneous enrollment and quoting capabilities with Ask Integrity™, the industry's leading AI-enabled digital assistant and relationship management technology. It also includes the LeadCENTER platform, which instantly and compliantly connects agents with high-quality, actionable leads. All partners benefit from Integrity's ongoing innovations that help agents and advisors reach and serve more consumers — including access to insightful data and analytics as well as consumer-focused product development.

As the needs of the growing senior market have swelled beyond just healthcare, Integrity is meeting the demand for a more holistic model of retirement planning and solutions. Its network of trailblazing partners, drawn from many of the nation's insurance and finance leaders, collaborates to develop solutions that better protect consumers' life, health and wealth. Their leadership is improving insurance and financial processes for all stakeholders, which helps more Americans plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about Senior Insurance Solutions' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/SeniorInsuranceSolutions.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Senior Insurance Solutions

Based in Cleveland, Tennessee, Senior Insurance Solutions is a respected leader in the senior health and life insurance market. Founded in 2008 by industry veteran Jacob Anderson, Senior Insurance Solutions has grown into a dedicated team of professionals serving agents and consumers in 40 states. With a client-first philosophy and focus on Medicare education, Senior Insurance Solutions has empowered thousands of seniors with the knowledge they need to choose the right health and prescription drug coverage, as well as life insurance. The agency is renowned for its integrity, commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to treating customers with the utmost respect and care. For more information, visit www.teamsis.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC